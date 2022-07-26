Armstrong (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Armstrong Flooring site at 1401 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Some final-moment obstacles regarding the use of the Armstrong Flooring Inc. name were cleared, and the sale of the company’s North American assets to AHF Products was finalized.

The sale of three Armstrong plants — including the 39-acre location along North Hobbie Avenue in Kankakee — was included in the transaction.

A bankruptcy judge cleared a final hurdle Friday morning for the sale of Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets to a group led by Mountville, Pa.-based AHF Products. The deal was completed late Monday afternoon.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

