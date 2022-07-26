KANKAKEE — Some final-moment obstacles regarding the use of the Armstrong Flooring Inc. name were cleared, and the sale of the company’s North American assets to AHF Products was finalized.
The sale of three Armstrong plants — including the 39-acre location along North Hobbie Avenue in Kankakee — was included in the transaction.
A bankruptcy judge cleared a final hurdle Friday morning for the sale of Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets to a group led by Mountville, Pa.-based AHF Products. The deal was completed late Monday afternoon.
AHF is the largest hardwood flooring manufacturer in North America. The company now operates 11 manufacturing facilities, 10 of which are in the U.S. and one in Cambodia.
Hundreds of jobs were hanging in the balance as a dispute over the use of naming rights threatened to derail the sale and then led to talks that extended into Friday evening.
The Kankakee plant employs about 300 and plans are underway to bring employment up to its full level of 350.
Following a 10 a.m. Friday hearing on AHF Products’ right to use the “Armstrong” name and trademarks after a sale, Judge Mary Walrath ordered Armstrong World Industries to deliver written consents specifying that the sale would give AHF Products the right to use the Armstrong name on its flooring.
Armstrong World Industries had been withholding those written consents, which are a condition of the sale.
AHF Products and Armstrong World Industries issued a joint statement late Friday, announcing the pending sale and said they resolved the dispute over use of the Armstrong name.
“This is a result that satisfies both AWI and AHF Products,” the statement said.
After the joint statement was issued, Armstrong World Industries spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson said Armstrong World Industries would not appeal the bankruptcy judge’s ruling for the sale of Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets. But she said the company has appealed the ruling as it relates to the sale of Armstrong Flooring’s assets in China and Australia.
Along with Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial of Boston, AHF Products agreed to pay $107 million for the North American assets of Armstrong Flooring. The sale would include the Lancaster, Pa., plant, Beech Creek Township plant, also in Pennsylvania, as well as the Kankakee location.
Separate agreements have been made for the sale of Armstrong Flooring’s Chinese and Australian operations, with all of the deals totaling $203 million.
“Armstrong is a great addition to our broad family of brands, allowing us to broaden our customer base, and broadening our customer base is what allows us to grow the plants,” AHF President and CEO Brian Carson said in the joint statement Friday evening. “What’s most important to AHF is that we get these operations healthy and profitable. It’s profitability that enables growth. As the business grows, the jobs grow. For these plants, we feel the best days are ahead.”
Carson was the plant manager at the Kankakee Armstrong plant from 1997 to 2000. Carson spent July 11 touring the Kankakee plant. He said in a recent interview with the Daily Journal there are plans of expanding the Kankakee operation.
While the joint statement did not provide detail about the arrangements that resolved the naming rights issue, it brought to an end the tension of the past several days, when court filings revealed that Armstrong Flooring and its former parent company, Armstrong World Industries, were at odds over Armstrong Flooring’s understanding that use of the Armstrong name on flooring products would transfer to AHF Products as a part of the sale.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
