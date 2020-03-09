Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN INDIANA, LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES. IN ILLINOIS, KANKAKEE, LIVINGSTON, IROQUOIS, FORD AND EASTERN WILL COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. IN ADDITION, DRIVING WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADS PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&