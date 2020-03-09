Daily Journal staff reports
GILMAN — Graduating seniors planning to continue their education in the field of agriculture may apply for one of the scholarships to be awarded by the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau Foundation.
Applications are available at the Farm Bureau office in Gilman and through high school counselors and FFA advisers.
To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must:
• Be a high school senior graduating in 2020
• Be a member or a child of a member of the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau
• Plan to study in an agriculture-related field
• Be a resident of Illinois
• Submit completed application and an official high school transcript
Applications must be completed and returned to the Farm Bureau office by April 1. For more information or an application, contact the Farm Bureau office at 800-424-0756 or fifb@sbcglobal.net.
