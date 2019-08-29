KANKAKEE — Employees of the regional sewer agency say they have found a far cheaper software to run the wastewater plant. They visited a Florida sewer plant to see how it works. And that’s the thing, they say, it actually works.
The Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency hasn’t struck a deal just yet with the software company, DTS. The estimated price tag is $220,000 to $250,000, including licensing, maintenance and hosting fees.
That price is a far cry from the $700,000 the agency spent for software from 2014 to 2018. That money went to Richard Simms, the agency’s former longtime executive director. He charged a similar amount to the city of Kankakee utilities department, where he was its longtime superintendent. None of the software reportedly works.
Simms is under federal investigation in relation to the software.
In an interview, Dave Tyson, KRMA’s current executive director, said the cost difference between Simms and DTS’ versions of the software could even be greater because Simms had not completed all the modules.
While Simms built his software from scratch, Tyson said, DTS’ version is ready to go. Tyson said DTS’ training is more extensive than its competitors.
Simms’ firm, Simms Engineering, hired computer programmers from around the world, including Russia and China. Every few months, Simms’ monthly software payments increased by a thousand or two.
A Daily Journal review of KRMA meeting minutes from 2014 to 2018 showed the agency’s board never approved the payments. The agency board’s meeting minutes give no indication he presented his plan for software before he launched the project.
Months ago, a federal grand jury issued subpoenas to KRMA and the city related to Simms and his payments.
The investigation is continuing, Tyson said. Just last week, he said, KRMA was asked to submit more documents to the feds, he said.
“I called and asked them about it,” Tyson said. “They don’t drop any hints. I can understand that. I don’t know anything further.”
Simms reportedly lives in Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!