KANKAKEE — Kankakee County has received inquiries from two other entities besides ICE about the possibility of developing the empty portion of the county jail, the sheriff says.
The Jerome Combs Detention Center, which was built about 15 years ago, includes a 32,000-square-foot undeveloped portion. It’s known as “the shell” among jailers.
“We’ve had a couple of inquiries verbally — nothing in writing, nothing official,” Sheriff Mike Downey told a county oversight committee last month.
He did not identify the entities.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has inquired periodically about the shell, but the sheriff repeated that the latest inquiries had nothing to do with ICE.
Since the county entered a contract with ICE in 2016, opponents of the nation’s immigration policies have protested the detention of immigrants at Jerome Combs. They argue the county shouldn’t balance its budget on the backs of people who they say are looking for a better life.
County officials say the opponents should air their complaints in Washington, which sets immigration policies.
The county’s contracts with ICE and U.S. Marshals Service bring the county up to $1 million per month.
Downey told the committee he doesn’t want the county to pay the entirety of the expansion.
“I would rather have some other entity to pay for it,” he said. “I don’t want to run risk for the county and say, ‘Let’s spend $20 million,” and two years from now, it dries up and we’re on the hook for that $20 million. Obviously, it would be beneficial if one of those federal agencies would help pay for it.”
Also at the meeting, the sheriff reported that 13 of the jail’s corrections officers were on leave — 10 medical and three military.
Those on leave make up about 10 percent of the jail’s 131 corrections officers.
