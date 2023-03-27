Tax forms (copy) (copy) (copy)

Attorney General Kwame Raoul recently issued guidance to help Illinois residents protect their personally identifiable information, avoid scam tax preparers and be wary of tax refund loans.

CHICAGO — As the April 18 income tax filing deadline approaches, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul recently issued guidance to help Illinois residents protect their personally identifiable information, avoid scam tax preparers and be wary of tax refund loans.

“The best preventative action Illinoisans can take to avoid becoming a victim of a scam is to protect their personal information,” Raoul said in a news release. “As the tax filing deadline quickly approaches, I encourage tax filers take advantage of free resources and information available to them.”

Raoul reminds Illinoisans who need help preparing their taxes to seek assistance from reputable sources such as Internal Revenue Service’s Taxpayer Advocate Service, which offers information on services available to low and moderate-income individuals, individuals with disabilities, individuals ages 60 and older and limited-English speakers.

