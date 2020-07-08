KANKAKEE — The Illinois Attorney General has ruled the Kankakee city administration violated the state’s Open Meetings Act when it did not note the alternative ways for the public to have access to the virtual meeting.
The city failed to publicly state how members of the public could watch the meeting, according to the AG’s ruling.
Lance Marczak, the resident in question, went a step further when addressing Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong during the public comment portion of the Kankakee City Council meeting on Monday.
The ruling did leave some margin where both Marczak and the city could claim victory.
Marczak, a downtown bar owner and local businessman, said the time is long overdue for this administration to embrace others, whether they are supporters or opponents of the mayor.
“Right now we are living in times that none of us have ever experienced. We stopped to the world from turning this year,” he said. “But we have an opportunity to also make this world a better place. Change will only happen if we embrace each other as Americans, not based on color or political affiliation.”
He added that many people have forgotten what community means. “But one thing for sure is we still have people [in Kankakee] that are passionate and still care about Kankakee!”
He said the administration should welcome the input from the public and especially those who are invested in the city.
Marczak had documents from the Public Access Bureau of the IAG’s office which stated the city violated the requirements of the Open Meetings Act in connection with the April 13 virtual Budget Committee meeting.
The report stated the city offered two options for the public to view its meetings in real time, but “the available information indicates that the Committee did not notify the public of those options. Accordingly, this office is unable to conclude that the Committee’s April 13, 2020, meeting was reasonably accessible to the public.”
The ruling, however, noted that if the Zoom access was limited to only council members, that is acceptable as long as the public has other viewing options.
Therefore, the AG office concluded, “this office is unable to conclude that the Committee violated OMA by preventing Mr. Marczak from joining the meeting via the Zoom platform.”
At the conclusion of Monday’s meeting when the mayor makes various comments about a wide variety of issues, she said the COVID-19 pandemic offered never-before-seen challenges.
As a result of the pandemic and under orders from the state, in-person public meetings were largely restricted due to the number of people who could be in attendance.
Until Monday, the Kankakee City Council had not held an in-person city council meetings for more than three months.
The mayor stated that not everything the city administration did during the challenging days of the pandemic have been perfect and sometimes mistakes were made.
The mayor noted that meeting can also be followed on the city’s website, Comcast as well as YouTube.
The city, in response to Marczak’s issue, noted that the city does not allow community members to log into Zoom meeting as a way to limit noise feedback, outburst, disturbances and other interruptions.
The city noted Marczak was inappropriately provided with the Zoom conference information by some elected official. When it was discovered Marczak was a participant on the Zoom committee meeting, he was taken off the conference and blocked from rejoining it.
The meeting Marczak had issue with was the Budget Committee which took place on April 13. Marczak said he logged into the Zoom meeting, but as the meeting was about to begin, he was removed from the site.
Marczak and Mayor Wells-Armstrong have often disagreed on city issues. Marczak was outspoken when the city reduced the amount of on-street parking along Schuyler Avenue for biking lanes.
