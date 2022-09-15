KANKAKEE — There has not been a downtown Kankakee Christmas parade since 1993.

Plans are in the works — led by Kankakee 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak, who at this point could be considered Santa’s helper — to make sure Kankakee is not like the Island of Misfit Toys.

The Kankakee City Council approved a petition from Marczak at the Sept. 6 meeting to hold an 11-block City of Kankakee Christmas Parade. The event is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

