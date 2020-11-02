On her last shift Saturday at Riverside Medical Center, Mary Girot dressed as a black cat.
People tend to be scared of black cats.
The 71-year-old Girot was not trying to scare the people she was greeting as a lobby attendant on the north side of the hospital building.
Nope.
“I decided to dress like that because this is the scariest thing I’ve ever done,” Girot said.
After her final 12-hour shift, which happened to fall on Halloween, the 1969 Westview High School graduate joined the ranks of the retired.
It came 52 years, 1 month and 15 days after she started working at Riverside as a nurse’s aide in September 1968. It was part of a high school program.
In 1970, Girot became what was then called a ward clerk. It is now called a unit secretary.
This last August, when she came back from furlough caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girot started her lobby attendant duties.
Girot said it brought her back over the decades of working in the units by seeing people who were visiting doctors when she was a unit secretary.
Last week, as she talked about her career, Girot said she thought it was time to retire.
It was a concern because she has been busy whether at work or in her leisure time.
“I didn’t know if I could do it. I didn’t know if I could relax,” she said.
While on furlough for three months, Girot said it became apparent the time was right. She worked in her two garden plots at Perry Farm as she has done for 30 years. The ones that feature sunflowers lining them.
“I love to play in the dirt,” Girot said.
It was a hobby she got from her mom as a child growing up in Mississippi, until the family moved to Kankakee for her father’s job at Roper.
“I enjoy planting something and watching it grow,” Girot said.
She also got her work ethic from her parents.
“They told us growing up. ‘Work is not going to kill you.’”
Girot has enjoyed working with hundreds of people during her time at Riverside.
“I have left an impression. Why didn’t I keep a ledger of all the names of those I worked with? It would be thick,” Girot said.
Through her 52 years at Riverside, Girot has worked for all three presidents/CEOs: Robert Miller, Dennis Millirons and now Phil Kambic.
“It has been something to see how Riverside has grown. It’s a great place to work,” Girot said.
As word got out about her retirement, more and more doctors found their way to wish Girot well.
“They are concerned. One doctor said that I have to keep busy. I’m really glad they are so caring,” Girot said. “Who knows? I might become a Walmart greeter.”
Girot does know she will spend time with the two sons — Mark and Todd — she raised with her late husband, Richard. As well as her grandchildren.
Both her sons have had long careers.
According to Todd, his mother taught him as he grew up “how to love and be caring. And how to be there for someone through thick and thin.”
After Richard was unable to work due to a disability in 1993, Girot worked and took care of him. He passed away in March 2017.
Love is a key component of Girot’s secret to a long career.
“Love what you do. You have to work at it,” Girot said.
“You have to roll with whatever they tell you,” she said. “And you have to have a smile on your face.”
