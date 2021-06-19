Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Richard “Dick” Frey has retired from Kankakee Community College’s Board of Trustees after 20 years of service.
A Kankakee resident, Frey began his tenure on the board in 2001. Before being elected to the board, Frey was a KCC staff member and administrator from August 1969 until retiring June 30, 2000. His roles as a KCC employee were mainly as registrar and dean of Adult and Continuing Education, though he held other titles.
KCC will host a reception to honor Frey in August.
Frey was involved in the establishment of both KCC and Parkland College in Champaign. At KCC in the early 1970s, Frey helped structure the curriculum, build class schedules and set up a student financial payment system, among other accomplishments. He supported KCC athletics throughout his career. He served as play-by-play announcer and voice of Cavaliers basketball for 30 years, and at times he volunteered as the team bus driver.
As a member of the KCC board of trustees, Frey served as the college’s Illinois Community College Trustees Association representative and legislative liaison from November 2003 until he retired from the board. In this role, he shared information with legislators at the local, state and national levels on issues related to community colleges, their programs and students.
Recently, Frey was also instrumental in the implementation of Association of Community College Trustees’ Diversity Equity & Inclusion initiatives at KCC.
“I loved working with community college students, especially the adult education students,” Frey said. “It’s very rewarding when students complete their education and go on to lead successful careers and lives. I’ve enjoyed my roles at the college because I know that the work was impactful. There wasn’t a day that I didn’t love going to work. KCC has made a difference for so many people. Being a part of the college certainly had a positive impact on my life.”
When discussing KCC’s successful impact in the community, Frey defers to others he’s worked alongside.
“In my 20 years on this board, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to work with so many other trustees whose focus is on service and student success. I’ve also been privileged to work with three of KCC’s college presidents, each of whom did amazing things to ensure the progress of KCC.”
Frey and his wife, Nicky, have six sons — five of which are KCC graduates. Nicky Frey is also a KCC alumnus and retiree. She was director of KCC’s Respiratory Therapist program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.