Historical highlights

During the service, Pastor Keith Blankenship shared a number of tidbits from the church's history.

• The original bell, which dates back to the late 1880s, was sounded prior to the start of Sunday's service. The bell has been restored a number of times over the years and was donated by Sam Verkler.

• The first recorded wedding was on Nov. 5, 1918. The final wedding was on Aug. 29, when the congregation celebrated the vow renewal of two couples who belong to the church.

• The stained-glass windows located directly back from the altar served as the original entrance.