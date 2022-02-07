BRADLEY — Just over five years have passed since the snowy December night Sam Myers told his mother he loved her, left home and never returned.
Just over five years have passed since Brandon and Kathi Myers found their 19-year-old son’s body by a bridge where he used to watch Fourth of July fireworks with his friends and vowed that his suicide would not be his legacy.
In all that time, the Manteno parents have never given up sharing Sam’s story in the hopes of destigmatizing mental health and helping others avoid the tragedy they went through.
That’s just what the Myers did Tuesday as they started off the parent and community forum for mental health and suicide awareness in the Bradley West Elementary School gym.
“What we always say to each other is we want to be the bridge for somebody when we didn’t have one,” Kathi Myers said.
The Myers then passed the microphone to Jamie Tworkowski, founder of the mental health awareness nonprofit To Write Love On Her Arms, who spoke about the origins of his organization and the importance of openness around mental health.
Sam’s story
“He was a very popular kid at school, very intelligent, very rambunctious, very active … To know him, you would never think anything was wrong,” Brandon Myers said. “He was the type of person that wanted to make sure everybody in the room was happy.”
Despite appearances, Sam struggled for years with mental health conditions, including severe anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and bipolar disorder, and doctors explored several types of medications to try to find what would help.
Meanwhile, Sam seemed to struggle with feelings of shame and embarrassment about his conditions, causing him to isolate from his peers.
Things got worse when Sam started hanging out with a new group of friends and went down the path of some bad decisions and very risky behavior, Brandon Myers said.
Then one night, Sam said he was going out to see his friends.
“Kathi told Sam the same thing she always tells him as he is getting ready to walk out the door — ‘Make sure you make good choices.’” Brandon Myers recalled. “He said, ‘I will mom, I love you.’”
A bit later, there was a knock on the door by local police, who said Sam had gotten into some trouble in downtown Manteno.
While Brandon Myers was discovering that Sam had broken into two safes in the household to retrieve his police service weapon, Kathi Myers rushed downstairs holding seven goodbye letters she found that Sam had written to family and friends.
They called and searched for three days before finally discovering their son’s body by the bridge.
“He had just turned 19. Dec. 1 was his birthday,” Brandon Myers said. “It was a tragic, tragic ending to a beautiful life. The reason we are here is to tell a story, to tell you what happened in Sam’s life. I can tell you what we had to deal with in hopes that nobody else will have to go through what we experienced.”
In the wake of their son’s death, the Myers started the Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness to connect people with mental health resources.
“Our goal as a foundation is [that] we don’t want there to be a stigma around mental illness,” Kathi Myers said. “Because your brain is an organ like any other organ in your body, and if it isn’t working properly, then we need to see what we can do to fix that.”
To Write Love On Her Arms
Tworkowski started To Write Love On Her Arms in 2006 to honor a friend he was helping to get treatment for her mental health issues, including substance use, self-harm and suicide attempts.
He shared his friend’s story and the inspiration he drew from it on MySpace and began creating and selling T-shirts to raise money to help her through her recovery.
Tworkowski initially had no plans to start an official organization, but the global response indicated that people resonated with the message, he said.
Support from popular bands and music festivals meant his message was spread even further.
“I thought that maybe, ultimately, this could lead to people getting help, and best-case scenario, people choosing to stay alive,” he said.
Tworkowski said that two-thirds of people never get help for depression — an alarming statistic considering untreated depression is the leading cause of suicide.
“Imagine if that were true of a broken arm; imagine if that were true of cancer,” he said. “It’s absurd. It’s ridiculous to imagine that most people who struggle with one of those other ailments, if most people didn’t get the help they needed.”
Tworkowski also shared that someone close to him is struggling right now and noted that the Myers’ story resonated with him.
Even as someone who is informed and knows all the right language around mental health, it is still hard to put someone on the right path, he said.
“The irony of being invited to speak different places about mental health and then having this person in my life who I’m trying to find the words for, I’m trying to send the right text and also not push too much,” he said. “I share that just to be honest about how hard this stuff is, just the weight of it, the confusion of it at times. But I know I want to keep showing up. I know I want to keep loving this person. I know I don’t want to go quiet. I know I don’t want to give up.”
The speakers were scheduled to present again to Bradley teachers and staff the next day; however, it is being rescheduled for March, as Tworkowski sought an early flight home to Florida due to the coming snowstorm.
“It’s such a heartbreaking, moving story,” Tworkowski said about the Myers’ presentation. “But it’s also beautiful how they are pointing people to resources and they want to walk alongside families who are struggling.”
