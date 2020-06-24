Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — When Kankakee Community College moved classes online to prevent the spread of COVID-19, adjustments were being made on both sides of the computer monitor.
“I’m very personable in the classroom, and can see their facial expressions to adjust to their needs,” said Jaclyn Cruz, director of the college’s respiratory therapist program. “I always relied on that personal experience to know when students truly understood the material.”
In addition to lectures, the program relies heavily on hands-on assignments in labs and clinical locations.
When the college moved to an online environment, Cruz surveyed her students to find out their feelings toward online learning.
“The last question was true-false, ‘I trust my professor and know that she will do everything she can to assure my success,’” Cruz shared. “It was important for me to know they all trusted me, and to know that their success matters to me.”
Across the college, KCC professors used a variety of teaching techniques to deliver courses online, including recorded lectures, PowerPoint presentations, real-time lectures, videos, and modified assignments. Where needed, some faculty also supplemented online lectures with materials and customized options for students to practice skills and demonstrate their mastery of outcomes.
For Martha Avelar, who started her first semester at KCC in January 2020, online classes were not part of her plan. The Bourbonnais resident had a 2-year-old son at home.
She had been away from school for 11 years, and registered for three classes, including an English “hybrid” course, with some online content.
“Initially, I was nervous,” she said.
But when classes started again, Avelar described the process as smooth.
“I felt like the professors knew what they were doing,” she said.
For the summer 2020 semester, Avelar is enrolled in chemistry and speech. She said the pace of these courses is faster, since they have a full semester of content in eight weeks.
Avalar’s advice for other students is, “Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Take the time you would normally put in to being in class and put that time into the online class.”
Cruz agreed that communication was key to the success of online learning.
“During the first couple weeks, I stressed the importance of communication in any means that worked for them,” she said. “We met on Zoom a lot. Communication and flexibility were proven to be keys for success. I continued to check on students, paid close attention to their feedback, including their fears, and made sure to celebrate all success — big or small.”
According to a survey of the college’s faculty, most classes had opportunities for increased communication, plus faculty gave feedback and offered ways to check skills before taking tests, the survey showed.
The survey showed faculty “added video conferencing, online discussion, and online office hours as ways to keep students involved and on track,” said Lesley Cooper, the KCC director of institutional research, who compiled survey results.
The college provided instructors with an Online Course Quality Checklist, and 14 teachers who already held the Illinois Online Network Master Online Teacher certification stepped up as resources for others.
KCC is currently planning for the Fall 2020 semester, which begins Aug. 17.
The college will have a hybrid schedule which mainly falls into three categories. Some lecture-based courses will be online with set time schedules and real-time communication, while others will have a more traditional online format where students set their own schedules. For classes which rely on hands-on components, they will have online lectures and in-person elements which use social distancing, proper cleaning and disinfecting.
Students and prospective students can learn more at advising@kcc.edu or visit register.kcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!