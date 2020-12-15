Acts of charity and giving back, like everything else, have been impacted by COVID-19. Though, the overall impact is not necessarily negative.
With so much turmoil in the world, people are looking for ways to help — on both a national and local level — and statistics are showing increases in charitable donations. The Fundraising Effectiveness Project — made up of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Urban Institute — found that charitable giving was up 7.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, as shown by a study released in October.
Additionally, Giving Tuesday — the 8-year-old campaign designed to encourage people to donate money annually to charities on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving — saw a 25 percent increase in donations over last year.
Even with health restrictions, there are many opportunities for giving back locally this holiday season. One donation effort though has been negatively impacted by the pandemic — blood drives.
“December may be the season of giving — but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations.
Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual,” according to a recent American Red Cross press release. “That’s why we’re urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.”
A number of opportunities are available between now and January for donating blood in the area, including Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Manteno. Visit redcrossblood.org for more information.
There are other ways to get involved and give back to the community this holiday season, including traditional routes and new ideas.
Connect Kankakee
Connect Kankakee, an organization whose aim is to promote, nurture, and defend cultural, ethnic and racial diversity in the Kankakee area, organized a fundraiser with Johannes Favi, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 10 months last year at Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee. Connect Kankakee and Favi are working together to raise money to purchase Christmas gifts for children of detained immigrants.
“Connect Kankakee, in partnership with the National Immigrant Justice Center, want to help families with a loved one detained in our local jails to send them gift cards,” according to the official GoFundMe page. For more information, visit gf.me/u/y8ur9y.
Pledge for Life
A multitude of toy, coat and food drives continue to take place despite pandemic challenges. Students involved with Pledge for Life’s Youth Advisory Council in Kankakee wanted to give back this season, and hosted a hat and glove drive on Dec. 6 to benefit the homeless served by Fortitude Community Outreach. Bringing the collected items to the organization shelter on Dec. 10 on behalf of the council were Rosalinda Chavez, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student, and Jaden Ewoldt, a Grant Park student and Fortitude volunteer.
“The kids wanted to participate in something to make a difference for others this time of year — especially this year,” said Pledge for Life’s life education programming director Brenda Wetzel, who also works with Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education.
The Salvation Army
Angel Trees — including The Salvation Army of Kankakee County’s tree at Northfield Square Mall — have been spotted around town, giving community members the opportunity to purchase a Christmas gift for a local child in need. While there was difficulty finding physical locations to place Angel Trees this year, the organization had found success through social media.
Lt. T. Scott Parnell, executive director, said they made a Facebook post about the 150 tags they had with the names of children in need.
“It spread really quickly,” said Parnell. “Within 36 hours, we had all of those tags given away just over the Internet.”
In addition to the Angel Tree tags, Parnell mentioned that there has been an increase in monetary donations in the forms of online donations and mailed checks, as well as an increase in items that people have purchased through Amazon and Walmart to be delivered to The Salvation Army of Kankakee County. What has seen a decrease in the annual Red Kettle collections taking place in physical locations. Parnell stated that they have been receiving less change donations, which could be due to a combination of the coin shortage and less people going out and shopping.
The pandemic has also caused an increase in new faces seeking help from The Salvation Army, due to job cuts and losses.
“There have always been people in need but this year seems to be even greater,” said Parnell. “So now it’s more about trying to come together as a community to continue to support and serve people the best that we can.”
Parnell encourages those looking to learn more or volunteer with The Salvation Army of Kankakee County to visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee.
United Way
Executive director of United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties Kerstin Rust says that the organization has noticed an increase in interest from people looking to give back.
“There’s two sides to this. There are folks who are struggling with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic,” Rust explained. “And then with greater awareness of what those impacts are among the community members, there definitely is an interest from the community in helping out their neighbors.” Rust stated that with the hyperlocal services that are provided through the programs that United Way supports, there has been more interest in people looking to support others in their community.
“We’re transitioning now into recovery and rebuilding,” said Rust, who explained that most of 2020 was spent on an immediate COVID-19 community response fund. “The focus we’re looking toward in 2021 is how can we set up our community and our neighbors to be resilient through this and to bounce back.”
Rust welcomes those who have an interest in volunteering or learning more about local agencies to visit myunitedway.org. She also encourages people looking to monetarily donate to use the free online resource GuideStar (guidestar.org) which provides information on and credibility of a large number of charities, and allows donors to see where their money will be spent.
