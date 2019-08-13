BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary school board is expected to take action next week on the status of Superintendent Dan Hollowell, the board’s president said Monday.
President Rob Rodewald declined to give details on what the action might be.
During a meeting in late June, the board placed Hollowell on unpaid leave pending either his resignation or firing. As of Monday, Hollowell has not submitted his resignation, Rodewald said.
It’s not publicly known whether Hollowell is in talks with the school district for some type of resignation agreement, including severance. Asked about such a possibility Monday, Rodewald declined to comment. In early July, he said a resignation agreement is “not outside the realm of possibility.”
The board is expected to take action at its meeting next week, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the district’s administrative offices at 281 W. John Casey Road.
Hollowell was placed on leave after the board conducted an investigation into an employee’s sexual harassment complaint alleging the superintendent made inappropriate comments toward her.
When the board developed the agenda for its late June meeting, it included items for action that would have reduced the length of Hollowell’s contract, which was to expire in 2023, to one year.
“There was much more to it than that,” Rodewald said in early July, without divulging details.
The board ultimately decided to oust Hollowell rather than keep him.
Hollowell couldn’t be reached for comment.
The first day of school is Aug. 21. Margaret Longo, a longtime educator from the south suburbs, is the interim superintendent while the board looks for a permanent one.
