MOMENCE — One of two Bourbonnais boys seriously injured in a crash on Illinois Route 1 at 4000N Road last week died Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police and a post on the family’s Facebook page.
Tanner Carlos Torres, 11, was in the backseat of a Volkswagen Beetle which was rear ended by a Hyundai Sonata at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 8, as the Volkswagen was stopped waiting to turn.
Tanner and another 11-year-old were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
In a news release, state police said Tanner died at Comer on Thursday.
On the family’s Facebook page the post announcing Tanner’s passing stated: “Heaven gained the most AMAZING angel this morning — Tanner Carlos is now at rest with our Lord. We are confident that he pass on from earth to Heaven very peacefully.”
Just last February, Tanner, a member of Boy Scouts Troop 324, took part in the 35th annual Scout Week activities hosted by Bourbonnais village officials. He was honorary fire chief for a day, and a photo of him and his fellow scouts appeared on the front page of the Feb. 7 edition of the Daily Journal.
On Thursday, the village posted a message of condolence and a video of Tanner reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Boy Scout Oath on its Facebook page. The message read as follows:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Torres family during this difficult time. It was our pleasure to have Tanner as our honorary ‘Fire Chief’ for Scout Week in the Village of Bourbonnais this past February. As you can see from this video, he was a natural leader. May he Rest In Peace.’’
The driver of the Sonata, 19-year-old Kassidy E. Mucho, of Momence, was taken to Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries immediately after the accident. She was ticketed by Illinois State Police for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
