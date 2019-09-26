By Daily Journal staff report
ONARGA — Aaron Satorious, of Minooka, died as a result of an accident while shredding documents outside Onarga Academy on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Satorious was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee at 8:57 a.m., according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.
Satorious was employed by A-Team Recyclers from Shorewood.
A preliminary investigation indicated Satorious moved a machine onto the lift at the back of the truck. The machine shifted and Satorious jumped off the lift to try and steady the machine. It came off the lift and fell onto Satorious.
