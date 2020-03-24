BRADLEY — First the good news.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson announced at Bradley’s Village Board meeting there would be no late fees assessed on village sewer bills from now through May, because of the difficult times faced by residents because of the coronavirus.
In a statement made at the beginning of an unusual village board meeting, Watson also urged residents to abide by the restricted travel orders, and “enjoy time with your family.”
The bad news remains the same. Travel restrictions that took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay at home” executive order will remain in effect.
In response to Pritzker’s order, certain village buildings now have restricted public access until further notice. Those buildings include the police and fire stations, public works, community development and utility billing.
“Rest assured, plans are in place for public works, refuse, finance and public safety services to continue with slight variations,” Watson noted.
He said village staff will be available during regular business hours to assist people by phone, email or by appointment. He added village staff will require people to answer a questionnaire ahead of the visit. The questionnaire can be found at bradley.org.
The mayor said residents and businesses are strongly urged to use online service and phones to conduct as much business as possible during these times of limited access to village hall.
“I genuinely wish to thank you again for your continued cooperation during this unprecedented time,” he said.
Regarding Monday’s meeting, only 10 people where allowed into the village board room, per Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines. In addition to Watson, two trustees, village attorney, village clerk, finance director and village administrator, there were only a few other village employees on hand.
All were separated by several feet. The village set up a few other remote sites where the meeting could be watched and other department leaders could participate by telephone.
News media were stationed in the community development building across the street from the village hall. A second site was set up in the public work office. A third site, the Bradley Police Department’s roll call room, also was available if the audience was large enough. In all, there were 22 people in those locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!