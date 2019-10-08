By Daily Journal staff report
Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary will host A Time of Prayer at One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee, from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Oct. 10.
Presenter will be Sister Linda Hatton. Using an adaptation of the prayer experiences of Joyce Rupp, those in attendance will ponder what the calls of autumn are in their own life and spiritual journeys.
There is no cost to attend, but a free will offering will be collected.
To register or for more information, call 815-935-0800. For more information on programs, visit www.sscm-usa.org.
