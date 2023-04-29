The Daily Journal recently launched a new initiative to honor area teachers with the Daily Journal Apple Awards. Local educators teaching grades kindergarten through high school can be nominated for their hard work in the classroom.
The awards will be honoring up to 10 teachers for their outstanding service in 2022 and 2023. Nominations are being accepted through Monday at daily-journal.com/AppleAwards.
The Journal’s newsroom took the opportunity to reflect on teachers who made differences in their education and their lives.
“Many of my fondest memories from school involve being part of the Herscher band program. After first choosing the trumpet in fifth grade, and tormenting my parents’ ears for a few years, I entered the junior high band directed by Amanda Gee (then Miss McCabe).
“I LOVED learning from Miss McCabe. She was always so encouraging and her energy as a director and teacher was contagious. She was the first to truly instill in me a love of making music.
“So much so, I joined every possible music extracurricular in high school — concert band, marching band, jazz band, symphonic orchestra, show choir combo and even a percussion ensemble.
“It was through those activities that I made almost all of my closest, lifelong friends. From the many bus rides and long competition days to our weeks-long immersion into marching band camp each year, being a musician was a formative part of the creative person I am today … and I have to thank Miss McCabe!”
— Tiffany Blanchette, photo editor
•••••
“All the teachers who taught me from kindergarten to high school are favorites of mine. Since graduating high school in 1979, I have thought back to each and every one of them throughout my life. There were lessons learned. Not just from books and lectures, but also life lessons. There was a time where each of these teachers shaped my thinking.”
— Jeff Bonty, reporter
•••••
“I’ve had so many teachers along the way from grade school to college who have made an impact and helped shape my education, not only academically but life in general.
“When I was an impressionable seventh-grader at St. Joseph’s in Logansport, Ind., our teacher, Mrs. Ingrid Minnick, was a recent graduate of Illinois State University. We were a rough group to teach as most junior high students are, but she had a way to reach us, especially when it came to study habits. Once, one student said, ‘We only have five minutes left,’ when she wanted us to keep working on a lesson before school let out.
“Mrs. Minnick then made a good point that we would be surprised just how much we could get done in those ‘five minutes.’ I took her advice, and she was right about how much work you can get done in five minutes if you stay focused. It’s something I used industriously through high school and college. It applies to school work or your job. Thank you, Mrs. Minnick.”
— Chris Breach, associate editor
•••••
“The teachers that made a huge impact on my education were my high school English teachers, Mrs. Harris and Mr. Lovegren. The former doubled as my journalism teacher and helped introduce me to my future career. The latter never shied from the fact that reading can be fun … something I appreciate more and more the older I get. While the school, Lincoln-Way North High School, no longer exists, the impact of its teachers continues. “
— Taylor Leddin-McMaster, life editor
•••••
“I’ll never forget the day my eighth-grade teacher, Mrs. Rita Rodriguez, announced to the whole class what a great writer I was — something I’m still not sure I totally agree with, but has stayed with me nevertheless.
“‘I know this is probably going to embarrass her…’ she began, and proceeded to tell my peers how talented I was with a pen and paper.
“My bookshelf still contains the copy of ‘The Freedom Writers Diary’ she gave me with a note on the inside cover explaining how sure she was that writing would be a part of my future. Until then, I was wholly unaware I was good at any particular thing.
“Thanks, Mrs. Rodriguez, for your encouraging words.”
— Stephanie Markham, education reporter
•••••
”Mr. Schmidt, my high school band teacher, demonstrated how to lead effectively by respecting his students and inspiring them to think deeply and be excited about the process of making music. He pushed me as a musician and calmly supported me when I was struggling with the weight of my responsibilities or the literal weight of my marching tenor drums. Like many great teachers whom I have had in classes over the years, he encouraged me to have faith in myself and pursue my goals and dreams.”
— Meredith Melland, digital editor
•••••
“When I think back on my schooling, one teacher stands head and shoulders above the others. His name was Joseph Haverstul. He was the coffee-drinking, cigarette-smoking and somewhat overweight principal/teacher at St. Patrick’s Academy in Momence.
“I was a quiet, shy sixth-grader when I transferred to St. Pat’s and Mr. Haverstul instantly seized on this fact. Through his skillful tactics of calling me out and forcing me in front of my classmates, he helped crack the shell which had enveloped me throughout my initial years in education.
“He was also a fantastic teacher and someone later in life who I would call a friend. I encountered him years later and we met for lunch. I informed him of the unbelievable impact he made on my life.”
— Lee Provost, news editor
•••••
“I’ve been blessed to have dozens of educators shape me, but three stand out. Ms. Sharp, my eighth grade science teacher, coach Zinanni, my high school football coach and accounting teacher, and Dr. McElwain, my college journalism professor and advisor, are all people who were and still are more than teachers and coaches, but shoulders to lean on and people who truly cared about not just me, but the lives of all the students they taught and coached.
“Nothing makes my day like covering a sporting event and seeing a former teacher and being able to tell or show them how they helped me down my path of becoming a sports editor. It truly takes a village.”
— Mason Schweizer, sports editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.