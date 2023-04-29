Apple on desk

The Daily Journal newsroom staff reflects on the teachers who have made a difference in their lives ahead of the Journal's Apple Awards.

 iStock/Vyacheslav Petelin

The Daily Journal recently launched a new initiative to honor area teachers with the Daily Journal Apple Awards. Local educators teaching grades kindergarten through high school can be nominated for their hard work in the classroom.

The awards will be honoring up to 10 teachers for their outstanding service in 2022 and 2023. Nominations are being accepted through Monday at daily-journal.com/AppleAwards.

The Journal’s newsroom took the opportunity to reflect on teachers who made differences in their education and their lives.

