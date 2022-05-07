KANKAKEE — When Mary “Margi” Mortell married Donald Mortell in February 1952, she received a wedding gift from him that she neither knew anything about nor could even use.
Donald gave her a set of golf clubs. Then 23, she had never played golf and, of course, in Kankakee in February, there are no golf courses open to even play if she wanted.
Chances are many new wives would have viewed that gift as unwanted. Not Margi.
According to the couple’s youngest son, David, 56, of Chicago, the story goes something like this.
“Dad told her if she wanted to spend more time with him, she would have to learn golf. Because he was going to be golfing,” he said.
And as a woman who did nothing halfway or halfhearted, she began cultivating her golf game and she did more than just chase the golf ball around the course. Margi became one of the region’s top women golfers, having won club championships at the Kankakee Country Club as well as the Olympia Fields Country Club.
She was also a winner of the Kankakee County Women’s Amateur on more than one occasion.
And, by the way, she raised a family of seven — five girls and two boys. And she was a nearly constant figure in the area’s social scene, having been a driver of the Kankakee Kultivators and other social-networking organizations.
Margi Mortell died Monday. She was 92 and is survived by her husband.
Donald was the longtime president of Mortell Co., a former Kankakee-based firm that produced sealants, coatings and weather strippings, mainly with the auto and train industry.
David noted during his mother’s final hours he was joking with her that she was always the best putter in the family of golfers.
“She nodded emphatically,” he said he had to walk out of the room as he was so overtaken with emotion.
“Everything she did was first class. If she was going to do it, it was going to be done right,” David said.
She was a lady of many talents and interests.
Kankakee area businessman Jerry Huot recalled being just a youngster and caddying for Margi at the country club. The Huot and Mortell families were tight-knit then and have remained so through the years.
“We lost half of a legendary Kankakee family,” Huot said regarding his friend’s passing. “She was a talented lady. She was just a genuine human being. I never saw her in a bad mood. I never saw her angry. She was just so down to earth ... just a great lady.”
And for a mother of seven, that is quite a statement.
Former Gov. George Ryan also fondly recalled Margi. He noted her Chatham Circle home in Kankakee was often the gathering spot for many Kankakee Riverview area youngsters.
And Ryan said no one could dispute the talents she possessed when it came to golfing.
“She was a good citizen and a good friend. I was very sorry to hear of her passing,” Ryan noted.
Sally Hendron, a Daily Journal vice president, was one of those children who grew up around the Mortell family. She simply praised Margi with a single sentence: “She was a mother of seven with a [golf] handicap to match.”
Dee Pinski, of Aroma Park, noted she became friends with Margi just after arriving in Aroma Park in 1967. They met through the Kultivators’ club.
“She was very inspirational in so many ways,” she said. “She often said, ‘If you want something, work for it.’ She was just a unique, extraordinary person who was loved by all.”
Pinski said Margi was one of those people you thought would live forever.
“She was one of those ‘get up and go’ people. She always had something to offer. Sometimes it seemed Margi would just wave a magic wand and a party or a fundraising would be happening,” Pinski said.
Michael, Margi’s sixth child and first son, said aside from everything else, his mom’s first thought was always her children.
“She raised us to be polite and respectful adults. She was always molding us to be complete people,” said the now Juniper, Fla., resident. “She got up every day and just did it. She always exhibited abundant energy and desire.”
Michael said one word to describe his mother was “tireless.”
“She was tireless when it came to enriching her family and making them the best they could be,” he said. “She just had that ‘can-do’ attitude. She always stressed with us how to be a good person no matter what we were doing.”
Daughter Susan Hebda, of Sandy Springs, Ga., said often her mom’s advice had a golf twist included.
She wanted her children to “follow through” which is a key aspect of life, but also one associated with a well-tailored golf swing.
“She was always super organized, detail-oriented and an expert at follow-through,” Susan said. “These skills came in handy at home and in the community whether it was assisting the local hospital or serving on a board.”
In today’s terminology, Susan said Margi would be described as a “cool” mom.
“Fun, always present and leading by example. She really liked kids of all ages, always open to her kids’ parties and getting to know their friends.”
And, Susan noted, she always pushed her children and grandchildren to pursue whatever they were after whole-heartedly, just as she did.
She always stressed one thing above all others: The importance of family, Susan said.
“Her family was large, but she made every person feel special.”
