Do you remember those days when you would return to school and be asked to give a “what I did on my summer vacation’’ report?
All those many years ago, the descriptions revolved around visits to destinations such as Wisconsin Dells and Indiana Beach. While not far away, they were treated like a trip to a whole other world because they were made at a time you were filled with childlike wonderment, mainly because you still were a kid.
It’s hard to achieve such wonderment as your age advances, but I felt the magic again during a trip taken to Southern California July 6-10. Here are some highlights:
Saturday, July 6
The plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport in the morning, and by nightfall, I was among the assembled crowd enjoying a Jethro Tull concert in Irvine. The classic 1970s rockers have long been a personal favorite, and I was looking forward to hearing band leader Ian Anderson and his mates perform on their 50th anniversary tour.
So were a whole lot of other people, but not many from a diverse age range. At 56, I’m not sure if I was slightly younger or older than the average crowd member.
They were somewhat of a cultured group, as sushi and white wine seemed to be the choice of the parking lot tailgaters. One activity still going strong from the old days was the consumption of marijuana, as the smell of burning cannabis was prevalent. While you’re not supposed to smoke it in public, recreational marijuana is now legal in California, so, perhaps, it should not have come as a surprise. Get ready, Illinois. Jan. 1 will be here before you know it.
Sunday, July 7
With the visits to Hollywood and the beaches of the Pacific Ocean accomplished during earlier trips, different venues were sought out this time, and on this day, the Richard M. Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda was the destination.
Most all of us know about Nixon and his fall from grace because of the Watergate scandal. But there was so much more to the man, who will live in eternity as one of the most fascinating figures in American and world history.
It took four full hours to get through the museum, a visit that was extended by the presence of a temporary exhibit dedicated to the Apollo 11 moon flight, which celebrates its 50th anniversary today.
My age was revealed previously, and it’s part of the reason the venture was so compelling. I was barely 6 when Lyndon Johnson left office, so Nixon is the first president I remember, and I remember him well.
Although he left office in disgrace, he accomplished much, including reopening relations with China, cooling tensions with the Soviet Union and introducing Title IX, the law that banned discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive Federal financial assistance.
Bill Clinton, another former president who knows what it’s like to be embroiled in scandal, had this to say about Nixon when he delivered a eulogy at his funeral: “May the day of judging President Nixon on anything less than his entire life and career come to a close.”
The museum provides emphasis to these poignant words.
Monday, July 8
It was off to the desert resort town of Palm Springs, a place many would advise you to avoid this time of year, when the temperatures soar well past 100.
But it was enjoyable nonetheless, and if you want to beat the heat, all you have to do is ride the tramway that brings you to the top of Mount San Jacinto, a state park which rises about 10,000 feet above sea level.
The plateau stands as the highest peak ever personally reached. Hiking is a prime activity up there, and I took a brazen approach at first. But because of the high altitude and lack of prime physical condition, I was absolutely exhausted by the time the walk was through.
At least it was easy to cool off. It was 7 p.m. when the descent back down the mountain was taken, and the temperature was 62 degrees. Once back in Palm Springs, the temperature read 97 degrees.
Tuesday, July 9
A detour was taken on the trip back from Palm Springs to L.A., and the destination was the Joshua Tree National Park.
The trees were named by Mormons traveling west in the 19th century to avoid religious persecution. The limbs reminded the pioneers of the Old Testament prophet Joshua waving them, with upraised arms, toward the promised land.
The trail through the park stretches 36 miles and features two separate ecosystems, the Mojave Desert and the Colorado Desert. The Joshua Trees are almost entirely confined to the Mojave. Once you pass into the Colorado, the trees disappear.
A few days earlier, I had heard Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin describe the barren beauty he found when reaching the moon. Joshua Tree must be the closest example found on Earth because the same words aptly describe what was seen there. It’s simply a magnificent sight to behold.
Wednesday, July 10
It was time to return to LAX for the flight home. As I sat on the plane waiting to depart, I whispered aloud to no one particular: “I can’t believe it’s already over.’’
Those muttered words indicate it was a trip for the ages, which will be remembered long after summer 2019 passes. I encourage all of you to head West or to somewhere else of your preference to attain the same special feeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!