The flag of Ukraine now joins those representing the United States, the State of Illinois and Kankakee County outside the Kankakee County Courthouse in downtown Kankakee.
The move was initiated by the Kankakee County Board and paid for with personal funds of board members. Chairman Andy Wheeler said the Kankakee Veterans Assistance Commission indicated it would not be improper for the county to fly the Ukrainian flag in a subordinate position to the U.S. flag.
In announcing the move, the County Board said, “To the millions of courageous Ukrainian people, and the tens of thousands Russian citizens rising up in defiant protest: Kankakee County stands with you!”
