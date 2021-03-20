One of the major social norms impacted by COVID is how people celebrate momentous occasions.
While virtual happy hours may have been exciting for the first few weeks, that luster faded away once it became clear that the virus wasn’t going anywhere any time soon. Now one year later, social-distancing, connecting virtually and postponing celebrations continue to be part of daily life.
Graduations
Graduations at all schooling levels we’re either drastically modified, canceled or held virtually. Virtual ceremonies included speeches from school principals and presidents who would ordinarily speak at an in-person ceremony.
However, now they were talking into a camera.
Kankakee Community College President Michael Boyd, along with other officials, addressed students via a virtual graduation ceremony, which streamed on May 15, 2020, and is still available at commencement.kcc.edu.
“This semester presented the most extraordinary of circumstances,” Boyd said in the video. “Like me, you probably heard the term ‘unprecedented’ more frequently than you’ve ever heard it, but the truth is we’ve endured a challenge like no human has endured in over 100 years.”
This commencement speech was likely similar to many others around the world, and is something that may again be endured this graduating season as many schools are still operating with remote learning.
Weddings
Along with terms like “quarantine life” and “social distancing,” “pandemic bride” was also something coined over the last year. Many couples around the world were shifting gears after the pandemic threw a wrench into the happiest day of their lives.
Maria and Patrick Robinson of Bradley were planning on an October 2020 wedding and began growing concerned in late spring when more spots were shutting down.
“All of our vendors were super easy and pushed our date a year,” said Maria, who married Patrick on their original date at the Kankakee County Courthouse.
“Emotionally, tears were shed. This has been a long time coming and was supposed to be our year. But, we made the best of it and are looking forward to celebrating this fall.”
Many couples opted to still get married in a courthouse or small, intimate ceremony with plans to celebrate with all of their loved ones in the future. During this waiting period, venues were also hit with a change in plans as large weddings are the makeup of their livelihood.
Amy Rauch, owner of The Majestic, said it was not only hard on the business to have to postpone weddings, but also because banquet-venue settings did not qualify for funding and grants — such as the Shuttered-Venue Grant — the way restaurants and live-performance venues did.
“Honestly, the event business has probably been hit the hardest out of any business,” said Rauch, who mentioned that 2020 was set to be the biggest year for weddings in quite some time, due to the numerical palindrome.
“It’s been quite the year to have to transition and really just look forward to the following year.”
Birthdays
Everyone in the world has now experienced a pandemic birthday. Early on in the pandemic the idea of a socially distanced, parade of decorated cars driving past the person of honor’s home was born. It quickly became a favorite way of marking someone’s big day while also staying safe.
And, this wasn’t the only change in parades.
The 35th annual Bradley Christmas parade had to change course in 2020 due to safety concerns. They organized an event where parade floats sat stationary along Broadway Street, and cars could drive by to check out the decorations. The parade wound up hosting more than 700 cars.
“It was scary. I mean, do we do it? Do we not?” said parade coordinator Gail Schultz. “Once we made the decision to do the drive-thru, it was different and a challenge to work it out, but I think we got it.”
As of now, it seems that 2021 will be participating in more standard celebrations than in 2020, as events — such as Rhubarb Festival, Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair and Friendship Festival — are back on the calendar for this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.