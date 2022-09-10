If Bruce Cowhig and Cheryle Sackett had plans for a quiet, intimate wedding on Aug. 27 at the Calvary Bible Church in Bourbonnais, their first decision as a couple missed the mark.
In all honesty, the couple could not have been more pleased.
They invited about 150 and extended an open invitation to church friends. The event grew to an excess of 200.
And when the event is topped off with an ice cream social — featuring 58 half-gallon containers of delicious Breyers Ice Cream, of which 32 were donated as a wedding gift from the Breyers Ice Cream company of Englewood Cliffs, N.J. — the likelihood of keeping a lid on the event was rather doubtful.
Considering this is the second marriage for both bride and groom and the event featured a generous helping of ice cream, perhaps this event could be their second scoop of love, not ice cream.
The whirlwind romance between Bruce, who lost his wife, Loretto, in October 2021 to a rare form of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma, and Cheryle, who lost her husband, Phil, in December 2007 to Huntington’s disease, a rare inherited illness that causes degeneration of nerve cells in the brain, likely would not be considered anything other than unusual.
And the cherry on top of the sundae? This romance of the now-husband-and-wife team is even more incredible as they had been only separated by one residence and East Eagle Street for the past 29 years. This is a union that only be should topped with ice cream and all the homemade toppings Cheryle could think of.
And one more detail. Bruce is 74 years young. Cheryle is 77.
LONGTIME NEIGHBORS
The couple had known each other for many years as Cheryle and her then-husband moved into the neighborhood in 1993. But the friendship between her and Bruce was neighborly.
They would say “Hi” as they passed each other. They would see each other at various social events. Cheryle brought over food to the Cowhigs’ home when Loretto became ill.
The relationship was simply friendly.
Things changed, however, in February. Bruce had intentions of attending a performance of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. He was so intent on bringing a guest, he bought not just one ticket but two.
He had plans to attend with a woman he knew from his church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kankakee.
Everyone knows the saying about what can happen to the best laid plans. Sometimes it just doesn’t work. Count this plan as one of those.
The planned date did not happen. The person he planned to attend the event with was not available.
Undeterred, Bruce then thought of his neighbor, Cheryle. Cheryle lived only two houses from him.
He asked. She accepted.
A widow for 15 years, Cheryle noted despite daily prayers since 2011 to be blessed with finding a companion and perhaps a husband, she had not found that person.
But then Bruce gave Cheryle a call at her home.
“I had asked someone else and that didn’t work. But I had these tickets and no one to go with. Cheryle and I had been friends. So I called,” Bruce said.
‘GIVEN UP’
Cheryle simply was blown away.
“She said she was shocked someone asked,” he said.
Cheryle was more direct.
“I had given up,” she noted regarding finding a companion.
“I said yes. I didn’t know what else to say. And I love the symphony.”
It appeared to be a match made in heaven. They went out for pizza after the symphony program. They talked until the Monical’s Pizza was set to close.
She called the next day. She wanted to know where this relationship might be heading. He assured her his intentions were honorable.
They began dating. Being of a “mature” age, their relationship was in the fast lane. They spent mornings walking around Cobb Park in their Riverview neighborhood.
They watched TV together. Shared experiences and meals. They had become more than just friends.
He eventually asked her to marry. She turned him down not once, not twice, but three times. On the fourth proposal on May 7, she said yes.
A deeply religious woman, she explained. “I just didn’t know where his relationship to the Lord was.”
They planned an Aug. 27 wedding. No sense in wasting time.
“At our age, if you find the right person, don’t wait around,” Bruce said. “There is no time to waste.”
ICE CREAM SUNDAES ON SATURDAY
So how does Breyers Ice Cream fit into this romance? Easy. Cheryle loves ice cream. In particular, Breyers Ice Cream. Her favorite flavor is natural vanilla.
She decided they would host an ice cream social after the wedding. She began making plans, and one of her best friends, Laura Meents, of Bourbonnais, had an even better idea.
Why not inform Breyers about the event? Maybe they would help. What’s the harm in asking?
After some back and forth emails between Meents and Breyers’ HQ, the company noted they could do far better than sending a congratulatory wedding card. They would ship 32 half-gallon containers of ice cream.
In a response from Breyers, the company wrote: “We love hearing the story of your friend Chery[le] and her upcoming wedding and we would love to treat the bride, groom, and their guests to a Breyers Ice Cream sundae reception including a variety of Breyers flavors (with plenty of vanilla, Chery[le]’s favorite) as well as toppings, bowls, and scoops.”
The bowls supplied by Breyers had Cheryle’s and Bruce’s names inscribed.
OVERWHELMED BY BREYERS
“We were just floored. It was wonderful,” Laura explained.
Even though Cheryle purchased 26 cartons of ice cream, the response to their wedding was greater than they anticipated. The extra ice cream came in handy for sure.
No one needed to worry if they received an extra scoop.
Despite their differences in age, Laura and Cheryle became instant best friends when they met four years ago.
“I just never thought she was going to meet that one man who was going to be the one for her. I knew she was lonely. Her marriage was a complete shock,” Laura said.
And, like so many other friends, she was overjoyed the couple decided not to wait to marry.
“Cheryle is very much old-fashioned, but no one hesitated. This is a good thing. Why wait?” she said.
For the newlyweds, life has taken them into a direction neither ever could have imagined. One thing is certain. They are both grateful Bruce’s first option for the date to the symphony was not able to attend.
Looking fondly into Cheryle’s eyes as they were closely seated on the living room sofa, Bruce could not believe how his life would change when Cheryle said “yes” to that symphony event.
Said Cheryle: “I had no thought anything would develop.”
With a smile across his face he responded: “But I’m sure glad it did.”
Ice cream for everyone.
