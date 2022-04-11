As Holy Week begins and the Easter holiday arrives Sunday, it not only represents one of the holiest times of the year, but it ushers in — at least we hope — plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
The upcoming holiday weekend also carries with it much celebration for children and plenty of candy-eating for adults as well.
In a step back to some “Heard on the Street” business columns from a long time ago, I will present a little quiz regarding some fun facts associated with the holiday. Those who do not pass this quiz with at least seven correct answers will be required to retake it and see me after class.
I’ve always wanted to say that.
Here goes:
1. Most adults prefer?
A. Marshmallow peeps
B. Dark chocolate
C. Milk chocolate
D. Jelly beans
2. Good Friday is observed as a state holiday in how many states? (Illinois does not recognize Good Friday as a holiday.)
A. 8
B. 12
C. 23
D. 44
3. Giving eggs is a symbol of what in many cultures?
A. Breakfast
B. Chickens
C. Light
D. Rebirth
4. Americans will consume how many millions of jelly beans?
A. 6
B. 16
C. 26
D. 58
5. Buying a new outfit for Easter stems from a which superstition?
A. In New York in the mid 1800s, people believed buying new closes for Easter brought good luck.
B. In New Jersey in the 1820s a short-lived law required new garments for the holiday.
C. In Boston it was believed it would help the Red Sox win the World Series.
D. In Chicago in the early 1900s it symbolized political purity.
6. In Italy in April 2011, the world’s largest chocolate egg was made. It weighed in at how many pounds?
A. 948
B. 1,287
C. 6,797
D. 15,873
7. Decorating eggs comes from what country’s tradition?
A. United States
B. Italy
C. Ukraine
D. Poland
8. During medieval times, a very different game was played with hard-boiled eggs.
A. Boys in ancient Rome would target passing horse-back riders in an attempt to knock them off.
B. Shepherds would place them in a pasture in an early version of locating hidden eggs.
C. A priest would throw an egg to one of the choir boys. The egg would continue to be tossed and whoever held the eggs when the clock struck 12 was the winner.
D. I can’t think of anything else.
9. The first White House Easter Egg Roll occurred when this man was president.
A. Herbert Hoover
B. John Quincy Adams
C. Rutherford Hayes
D. Ronald Reagan
10. Easter is the second largest candy-consuming holiday. Which holiday is first?
A. Halloween
B. Christmas
C. Fourth of July
D. Pulaski Day
Answers: 1-C; 2-B; 3-D; 4-B; 5-A; 6-D; 7-C; 8-C; 9-C; 10-A.
Source: Housebeautiful.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.