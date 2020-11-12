MANTENO — Running has been part of Daniel Gerber’s life for many years.
The 1977 Donovan High School graduate was a sprinter and middle-distance runner on the school’s track team. After a three-year break, he started running again, but this time it was long distance.
Even when he was stationed on two Navy aircraft carriers — the USS Forrestal and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower — he ran on the quarter-mile long flight decks when he was off duty.
Gerber served in the Navy from 1984-88.
The 61-year-old Gerber logs 25 miles a week running. He has been a member of the Kankakee River Running Club since 1995. Seven years ago, Gerber went for his run through Manteno on Veterans Day.
What was different this time was that Gerber ran while carrying the American flag.
“I was running down a street and a school bus passed by. All the kids on the bus started waving,” Gerber said.
The patriotic Gerber had an idea. He would get a group to do a run to the three schools in the Manteno district. The runners are members of the armed forces who had served, were serving or preparing to go into the service.
Gerber said the first couple of years there were seven in the group, known as the Military Warriors Squad.
For this year’s event, about 20 runners took off on a brisk Wednesday morning from Heritage Park in the Military Warriors Veterans Day School and Village Jog. Many carried flags in honor of their branch of the service, POWs and the American flag.
Gerber is a member and junior vice commander of Manteno American Legion Post 755. Those who could not run were in a motorcade that included two Humvees and a motorcycle. There have been golf carts involved, too.
Among those riding are older veterans. Ray Olley, who served in the Navy in World War II, was one of them. On July 4, the 97-year-old Olley passed away at the age of 97.
Cathy Olley rode inside the Humvee for this year’s event. A moment of silence was held for Ray Olley before the squad stepped off on the run Wednesday morning.
Gerber said it is all about the veterans.
“Really, the main focus is the veterans. We run in their honor,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!