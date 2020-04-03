Trevor Torres laughs with his family as a passing car of friends tosses candy toward his Bourbonnais home Thursday during a birthday parade for the now 12-year-old.
In place of a party during the coronavirus “stay at home” mandate, his parents, Juan and Jaime Torres, and sister, Victoria, 13, stood in their front yard (above) as three fire engines, nearly 20 police, fire and county vehicles, one armored rescue truck and more than 30 decorated cars filled with family and friends formed a caravan to honk in celebration of Trevor’s birthday (top right and bottom left), which he shares with his late twin brother, Tanner, who died in a car accident last August.
The caravan continued out to St. George Cemetery, where Tanner is laid to rest. Being able to still include Tanner in the day’s events even though he was not physically there was one of Trevor’s favorite parts, he said.
Seeing his friends in the parade procession after weeks of quarantine also was a welcome sight.
Parade organizer and family friend Alexandria Zilinger, of Bourbonnais, said the idea came about after seeing other parents holding birthday parades for their children with canceled birthday activities thanks to Illinois’ executive order.
“With not being able to celebrate with his friends and family due to social distancing, I thought this would be the best way to celebrate,” Zilinger said. “It’s been almost eight months without Tanner, and life has had some crazy obstacles. We just wanted to show [the Torres family] some love and support today.”
Finding a way to make the day a little special was the goal, Jaime said. She and her husband, Juan, both agreed the showing of support for their family, and for Trevor, was amazing.
Seeing all the police cars and firetrucks was particularly special since Tanner was “all about that,” Juan said. At 11, he already had plans to go into the military and both boys shared an enthusiasm for the police and fire trades.
“Today showed us how blessed we are to live a community like this,” Juan said. “Our friends and family are always there for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!