KANKAKEE — As Earth Day approaches, A.N. Webber celebrates year 12 of being a SmartWay Certified Carrier. According to a news release, the company shared that its goal is to create a more sustainable supply chain and reduce the negative impact emissions can have on our environment.
"By partnering with the SmartWay program we are better able to streamline shipping operations so that we may use less fuel and generate less pollution," states the release.
"We believe that not only is important to be great leaders and supporters within our community, but to also be stewards to our environment."
A transportation, logistics and warehousing firm headquartered in Kankakee, A.N. Webber Inc. is located at 2150 S. U.S. Route 45-52 in Kankakee.
The EPA’s website lists the three core components of the SmartWay Program. Freight shippers, carriers, logistics companies and other stakeholders’ partner with EPA to measure, benchmark and improve logistics operations so they can reduce their environmental footprint.
Through SmartWay technology verification and branding, EPA has accelerated availability, adoption and market penetration of fuel-saving technologies and operational practices while helping companies save fuel, lower costs and reduce adverse environmental impacts.
EPA works with a broad range of national and global organizations to harmonize sustainability accounting methods in the freight sector. SmartWay also provides support to global policy makers that wish to model transportation sustainability programs after the SmartWay program.
"A.N. Webber Inc. is committed to creating a more sustainable supply chain and we are proud to continue our partnership with SmartWay so that we may persist in finding ways to reduce any negative impact that we may have to the environment," the release concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.