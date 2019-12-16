Those in blue helped the man in red ensure all children have a merry Christmas, as the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, in conjunction with other police agencies throughout the county, held the 28th annual Shop with a Cop event on Sunday. More than 74 officers picked up 87 children between the ages of 6 and 12 throughout Kankakee County for a morning of fun and shopping in Bradley.
They started the day with breakfast at McDonald’s and then headed to Meijer, where officers and volunteers assisted the children in choosing gifts for themselves. The children also received hats, gloves and books. Volunteers and officers also shopped for another 26 children, and each of the 55 families were given a Christmas food basket to take home.
The annual event is a combined effort of Sheriff Mike Downey, Meijer of Bradley, Wal-Mart, villages of Bourbonnais, Aroma Park, St. Anne, Herscher, Chebanse, and Carl Frey of the village of Grant Park, F.O.P. Lodge 150, Beaupre’s Towing, District 21 State Police, Scanlon Collision Specialist, David and Lois Allen, CSL Behring, Payne Sod Farm Inc., Fieldstone Credit Union, River Valley Mass Transit, Kankakee City F.O.P. 102, Kankakee County Corrections, Bradley Police FOP Lodge 196, Clifford and Christina Clanin, RDA Inc. of St. Anne, Greg and Laura Neal, and additional residents who donated.
