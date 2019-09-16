Tour a four-room authentically-furnished 1940s house, view vintage farming equipment, see a toy tractor collection and explore an 1870s farmhouse kitchen at the Earl D. Schoeffner Memorial Farm Museum in Momence. The museum gives visitors a memorable insight into another agricultural era and displays authentic items of the time, said Ron Selle, museum curator.
Schoeffner provided for the creation of the museum which shows his collections and tells the story of more than 100 years of farm life. Born in 1935, Schoeffner loved all things agricultural. As an adult, he decided to provide for a museum to pass on the legacy of farming. Schoeffner passed away in 2008.
“Everyone who visits says ‘I want to bring my grandpa’ or ‘My friends have to see this’,” said Janet Christensen, trustee of the museum along with Tim Wolford.
“Experience farm life throughout the centuries and about the people of the time,” said Darlene Agner, museum curator.
Farm life
The museum is filled with displays of farm tools, from primitive to the 1940’s era, a fitting tribute to Schoeffner who was an early advocate of no till farming.
“The displays show how farming has improved and the creative ways farmers implemented new techniques,” said Agner.
Museum docent and volunteer Edwin Hedlin’s favorite part of the museum? The farm equipment. “I grew up with a lot of what is on display. I was born in 1938 and moved to a farm when I was 9-years-old. It brings me back,” said Hedlin.
One of the museum highlights is a 1950s Massey-Harris Tractor owned by Schoeffner, his “pride and joy”.
The 1940s
The museum showcases a re-creation of four rooms of a 1940s farmhouse where Schoeffner grew up.
The centerpiece of the living room is the 1940s Sears, Roebuck Inc. Honor-Bilt sofa and Philco console radio. The dining room is original to the time from the dining room table and sideboard to the china pattern on the dishes set at the table. The 1940s kitchen is complete with a 1936 electric stove, Hoosier cabinet and canning and preserving tools used at that time. The bedroom features a three-piece set with the bed adorned with chenille bedspread.
Additional highlights
Schoeffner’s mother saved every piece of his school work from preschool through high school and much of the work is on display. He attended the one-room Miner School in Momence and loved drawing pictures and writing stories about farm life.
The display is also “A testimony to the one-room schoolhouses that provided a good education,” said Christensen.
Visitors can hear some of the stories Schoeffner wrote that are recorded for visitors to listen to.
Museum goers can also visit a 1870s farmhouse kitchen to view a kitchenware, a toy tractor collection and toys and games of the 1870s.
Special exhibits
A new exhibit is a 22-foot long trailer diorama, “Twenties and Thirties Revisited”, created by Schoeffner and Bill Munyon, Jr. The buildings and handmade implements inside a self-contained trailer depict rural life on the farm and includes buildings, tractors, a corn picker, wagons, a mill, a grinding wheel, farm trucks and a corn crib, just to name a few.
Historical location
And while the museum is filled with history, the museum building itself is historical. The building was constructed in 1885 as the Central House Hotel Livery and has housed many businesses over the years. Although much of the museum building is new construction, the original facade of the building remains with six windows and rounded entry stable doors.
The Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum is curated by Selle-Agner Exhibits. The museum, 105 E. Second St., Momence, is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours including school field trips are available. School trips often include the Graham Historic House and Museum for students to also learn about the history of Momence.
Visit MomenceFarmMuseum.org or find them on Facebook.
