BOURBONNAIS — The first two of four townhall meetings between Bourbonnais police and village residents centered around topics such as forming neighborhood watch groups, the latest equipment the department is utilizing, calling police about a vehicle stopped in the roadway and fireworks, to name a few.

On Wednesday, the department made its presentation with approximately 40 people attending the two meetings.

The other two meetings will take place Wednesday in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

