...Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon...
The combination of breezy south-southwesterly winds gusting
to 30 to 35 mph and possibly higher, along with low relative
humidities of 25 to 30 percent, will create elevated fire
danger this afternoon. In particular, a threat for more rapid
brush and grass fire spread.
While winds will ease some after sunset, conditions will remain
breezy and dry this evening, so heightened caution will need to
continue.
Avoid open burning and be extra cautious with open flames and
smoking materials this afternoon and evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds gusting up to 30 kt with a few
gale force gusts to 35 kt at high platforms, mainly this
afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Bourbonnais Police Department purchased this radar monitor with America Rescue Plan Act funds.
BOURBONNAIS — The first two of four townhall meetings between Bourbonnais police and village residents centered around topics such as forming neighborhood watch groups, the latest equipment the department is utilizing, calling police about a vehicle stopped in the roadway and fireworks, to name a few.
On Wednesday, the department made its presentation with approximately 40 people attending the two meetings.
The other two meetings will take place Wednesday in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW.
Area 3 residents will meet at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Area 3 includes the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School area, Dairy Queen/River Street area, Roy Street, Ray Street, Villabrook area, Wilburn Court, Bourbonnais Fire Station area — all streets between Belleaire and Mooney Drive.
Area 4 will meet at 7-8 p.m.
Area 4 includes subdivisions: Briarcliff, Plum Creek, Bristol Woods, Olde Oak, Oak Run and Waterford.
If residents are unable to attend their corresponding meeting, they are welcome to attend any event that is convenient.
The goal of the meetings is to bring Bourbonnais residents together to increase residential communications, address potential concerns and help prevent crime, according to a vilage press release.
“We have officers out 24/7 patrolling the village,” Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said.
“However, it takes a community effort to help protect the village.
“You are our eyes and ears. You can give us tips, information or something else that can help us in making an arrest, or stopping a crime.”
Phelps was joined by Commander Brent Barrie, Sgt. Jason Stzuba and Detective Jason Franc.
Barrie is spearheading new safety initiatives, including reintroducing neighborhood watch groups.
“I was very pleased with the turnout from the community for the first two meetings," Barrie said.
“It was nice to see our citizens in person to update them on new police services and equipment.
“I was also happy that we were able to hear different concerns from our community. We were able to provide information on how the police department can handle these incidents and whom to contact for assistance for different situations. I look forward to the next set of meetings on Oct. 26.”
Barrie said he would also like to continue hosting future community meetings to provide current information to the community and address any concerns they may have.
Police and village officials met with members of the Highpoint subdivision earlier this summer to listen to their safety concerns about a nuisance house and its owner. It has been an ongoing problem.
NEW EQUIPMENT
Phelps gave an update on equipment recently purchased to help law enforcement efforts: a portable surveillance camera and a speed radar trailer.
According to the village’s finance director, Tara Latz, America Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government helped pay for the equipment: the speed radar trailer for $8,700 and the security camera and trailer for $39,500.
In the summer, Bourbonnais police investigated two shots fired incidents when houses were hit, including one where children were out playing.
The camera purchase came following the incidents.
Phelps said in a meeting of village officials with a Daily Journal reporter that these two pieces of equipment, which are in the department’s comprehensive plan, would have been purchased earlier but were put on hold when the pandemic started.
The camera can be set up throughout the village. It provides a 360-degree view camera and a zoom camera. It does not have audio recording.
The speed radar is also mobile.
“We get the calls from residents about drivers speeding through their neighborhoods, so this can help determine how fast they are going,” Phelps said.
The radar also gathers data such as traffic counts at all times of the day.
A STALLED CAR
A resident saw a disabled car on Main Street Northwest earlier Wednesday.
She asked if she should have called 911.
Sgt. Stzuba explained yes, you can call 911, but if you know the non-emergency number, call it first.
He said the driver had run out of gas and police helped with traffic control as the driver went to get gas.
ABOUT THOSE FIREWORKS
Another resident wanted to discuss July 4 and the fireworks displays of residents.
“Can we talk about the Fourth of July, the Third of July, June 28th?” she asked.
“We feel your pain,” Phelps said with a chuckle.
The department does confiscate a lot of fireworks after complaint calls, he said.
“As a professional courtesy, we give some leeway on the actual Fourth of July. But you do have to draw a line.”
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
