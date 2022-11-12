Joe Franco receives award

IMPACT Award recipient Joe Franco accepts his honor from Economic Alliance of Kankakee County Board Chairman Jeff Hammes and Economic Alliance President and CEO Tim Nugent.

 Photo courtesy of Economic Alliance of Kankakee County

If you support the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, you owe a debt to Joe Franco. It was he who led the drive to pull together disparate chambers into one unified entity.

If you are an admirer of the modern medical buildings in downtown Kankakee, linked by overhead walkways, you owe a debt to Joe Franco. He was the builder with vision who pulled together government, medical and office space.

If you have ever had your blood drawn at an independent medical lab here, those were started by Franco, too.

