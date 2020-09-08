Labor Day Weekend has passed. Summer will soon be transitioning to autumn and this crazy year of 2020 will be over.
But before Labor Day gets too far in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at some local labor data.
It was only six months ago local leaders were lamenting the fact they were consistently having difficulties in finding workers to fill open job positions.
How quickly things changed.
Kankakee County leaders — and those across the state and nation as well — quickly learned things can change and that change can be rapidly.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and everything which has accompanied it, this region experienced a dramatic upward swing in unemployment from historic lows to shocking highs.
As these recent months have moved and some semblances of calm has been restored, leaders are starting to dive into the unemployment situation.
According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Illinois has a July unemployment rate of 11.3 percent. That figure, of course, is high particularly when compared to one year ago when the rate rested at 4.2 percent.
In Kankakee County, July unemployment stands at 9.5 percent, a sizable increase from the 4.7 percent of July 2019.
State figures in July for Kankakee County show that the county has a 55,044-member labor force. Of that total, 5,242 are unemployed.
The City of Kankakee’s unemployment rate is 12.8 percent, up from 6.3 percent in July 2019. The state does not report figures for any other community within Kankakee County. Joliet has a 12.9 percent rate, up from 4.9 percent last July.
Within the six-county region around Kankakee County, Will County has the highest unemployment rate at 11.1 percent; Grundy County, 9.9 percent; Kankakee County, 9.5 percent; Ford County, 7.6 percent; Livingston County, 7.3 percent; and Iroquois County, 6.2 percent.
The United States in July has a 10.5 percent unemployment rate. Throughout Illinois, the state has a 6.3-million member workforce and currently 715,559 workers are jobless.
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and Manteno mayor, said Kankakee County is fortunate to have many businesses considered as “essential” — such as steel production, medical production and food production. Those businesses were able to keep functioning throughout this pandemic.
“Our employment base has been a real benefit to us. The areas which are driving these unemployment numbers are those connected to restaurants, bars, tourism, hotels,” he said. “The bulk of the unemployment is related to the hospitality industry. That industry has been hit hard.”
Asked how low the unemployment figure could get by year’s end, Nugent said that largely depends on avoiding any backward movement in terms of virus mitigation as determined by the state.
He said barring any unforeseen negative movements, Kankakee County may perhaps have unemployment as low as 8 percent by the end of 2020. While that number is a far cry from the 4 percent to 5 percent range of earlier this year, it’s is still movement in the right direction.
“Look at the news with McKesson Corp. They are talking about hiring 600 people. That number of hires would take us down a full percentage point. That’s the direction we want to be headed.”
Sam Salustro, an IDES spokesman, said credited Kankakee County for getting its unemployment rate headed in the right direction.
Like Nugent, Salustro said the hospitality sector is struggling. He said it will continue to struggle until a vaccine is released or until the positivity rate is low enough for people to feel comfortable once again.
“It’s about the consumers’ state of mind,” he said.
