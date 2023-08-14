Many people in and around Kankakee have probably seen a man frequently walking on the streets of downtown Kankakee holding a red rose in the air.

Most probably don’t know who he is and why he continues his daily walks with the red rose. He’s Kankakee’s own Perry Lee, and he has no intention of slowing down.

A red rose has always signified love, and that’s Lee’s main purpose for his daily walks. It’s an exercise he’s been doing for the past seven years.

