KANKAKEE — In November, 44 deaths in Kankakee County attributed to COVID-19, according to statistics from the county coroner’s office.
It marked the most deaths associated with the coronavirus in a month since statistics started being reported in April. For perspective, there were 57 deaths reported in April and May combined.
Kankakee County, and the nation as a whole, has found itself in a second surge of the virus since mid-October.
“When it initially swept through back in March, April and May, most of the deaths were from long-term and state-run facilities,” Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis said Thursday. “This latest number reflects a little bit of that changing.”
Of the 44 deaths in November, one victim was in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, 10 in their 70s, 19 in their 80s, six in their 90s and one was 100 years old. The youngest victim was 38 and the oldest 100, with an average age of victims at 78.
“I hope this is not a sign of things to come,” Bevis said.
Bevis said he pays attention to the number of cases in age categories.
“Now there are people my age or younger dying,” he said.
To the argument that older people were more likely to die anyway, Bevis said people need to be compassionate.
“These are still people who have family, loved ones, friends,” he said.
Downward trend?
On Thursday, the county health department reported 111 positive new cases of COVID and one death. Then on Friday, it was another 110 cases and another death, bringing the total to 9,294 and 125, respectively.
“I am not happy with these numbers, and I won’t be until I see numbers lower than 100 consistently,” Bevis said.
The number of positive cases is trending lower since Thanksgiving weekend.
“The state numbers could be low because they are catching up from the holiday weekend,” Bevis said. “Time will tell if the trend is going down.”
Locally, Bevis said the number of people getting tested Monday and Tuesday at a drive-thru testing site was low.
Bevis said it could be because of the holiday when some testing facilities were closed. He was surprised the numbers had been low, but testing saw an uptick on Thursday.
Earlier this week, the director of the Centers for Disease and Prevention Robert Redfield had a dire outlook on combating the disease through the winter months.
“We’re in that range, potentially now, where we’re starting to see 1,500, to 2,000, to 2,500 deaths a day, from this virus,” Redfield said. “So yeah, the mortality concerns are real.”
Recoveries
While the number of positive cases and deaths garner the headlines, there is some good news.
Through Friday, Kankakee County had reported a total of 4,250 people recover from the virus.
“I feel at times, social media and the media catch people’s attention with headlines,” Bevis said. “There is a positive side.”
Better treatments and more knowledge of the coronavirus have helped turn the corner.
