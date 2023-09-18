Rich Dulin, left, earned his first Kankakee County Men's Amateur Championship title by defeating his son, Brad Dulin, right, a two-time champion, in a sudden death playoff during the two-day tournament on Sept. 9 and 10 at Minne Monesse Golf Course in Grant Park.
Rich birdied the final two holes on Sunday to card one under par with a 71 and catch up to his son, who led by two shots after the first round. Rich shot 77, 71, while Brad shot 75, 73, both ending with a final score of 148, forcing the playoff hole. Rich hit a 9-foot putt to prevail over his son and win his first title in the event.
GRANT PARK — A father-and-son duel on the green grass of the Minne Monesse Golf Course decided the championship of the men’s 56th Kankakee County Amateur Golf Championship.
The father-and-son combination of the Dulin family in the championship flight went to a one-hole playoff with dad, Rich Dulin, defeating son, Brad, a two-time county Am champion, in the extra hole on their home course.
The playoff was held on the 18th hole.
Rich had birdied the 18th hole only moments earlier to force the playoff. Both players played their tee shots well.
Rich was the first to play their second shot and he fired it right at the pin sending it about 9 feet past the hole.
Brad’s second shot sailed past the green and into the rough. After playing a stellar lofted pitch shot, which he nearly holed, his ball trickled downhill to about 7 feet from the pin.
Rich had a 9-footer to win his first county Am and he drilled it into the middle of the cup to prevail over Brad.
Rich had a two-day total of 148, scoring 77, 71 on the weekend. Brad shot 75, 73 for his 148 total.
The county Am championship was held Sept. 9 -10.
Josh Simmons, of the Kankakee Elks, finished third by shooting a 76,73 for a total of 149, just one shot off the lead.
Others who fell just short of victory were Logan Brimberry, of Kankakee Elks, finishing fourth by shooting 79, 71 for a two-day total of 150. Kyle Joern, of the Kankakee Country Club, finished fifth shooting 80,71 for a total of 151.
When Rich was asked how it felt to win his first county Am by defeating his son in the one-hole playoff, he said it was special.
“I’m blessed with great kids and a wonderful wife who all love the game. It’s hard to win when you’re up against the best in the county,” he said. “It’s more like a reunion to me anymore since I’ve made so many good friends from this event. It’s special.”
Rich said playing his son in the playoff could only be described as a win-win situation.
“He’s a great player. All my kids are great players,” he said.
Brad said the county Am is the region’s golf “major.” He said going into the second and final round, he felt an under-par round would be needed to claim the championship.
“After a good front nine, I thought I had a great chance. I didn’t hear anything on the back nine about anyone making a move so after my second shot on 16 was safe, I started to tell myself ‘you finally did it again,’” he said.
He quickly learned his dad had posted 148.
“It’s hard to describe the feeling. I don’t have words for it, from thinking I had won it, to, ‘I need par to tie my dad!’ Brad said.
“I am telling myself it was meant to be, the amazing finish my dad had. I don’t feel like I lost it, I feel like he won it. I could not be happier for him. The one thing I am taking away from this is that now there’s a possibility there will be three Dulin names on that trophy soon.”
Brad was referring to his younger brother, Ryan, who finished sixth with a two-day score of 152, just four shots off the winning score.
The 2024 county Am will be hosted Sept. 7-8 by the Kankakee Country Club.
A FLIGHT
Julio Gonzalez, of the Kankakee Elks, was champion with an 81, 82 two-day total of 163. Steve Principe, of Minne Monesse, and Patrick Gronbech, also of Minne, tied for second with scores of 165.
B FLIGHT
Don Fay, of Oak Springs, was champion with an 87, 87 two-day total of 174. Second place went to Kevin Pinski, of the Kankakee Country Club, and Paul Ray, of the Kankakee Elks, who finished with matching scores of 174.
C FLIGHT/SENIOR A FLIGHT
Ray Schwengler, of the Kankakee Elks, claimed top honors with a two-day total of 169 scoring 84, 85.
Tony Lampley, of Minne Monesse, was second with 184 by posting 94, 90. Michael Schnell, of Oak Springs was third with 97, 96 for a total of 193.