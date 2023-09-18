GRANT PARK — A father-and-son duel on the green grass of the Minne Monesse Golf Course decided the championship of the men’s 56th Kankakee County Amateur Golf Championship.

The father-and-son combination of the Dulin family in the championship flight went to a one-hole playoff with dad, Rich Dulin, defeating son, Brad, a two-time county Am champion, in the extra hole on their home course.

The playoff was held on the 18th hole.

Recommended for you