In the 1920s, if you were a student at St. Patrick High School or Kankakee High, chances were good that your school-day lunch often was a hamburger at “The Stand” on Station Street, midway between Dearborn and Indiana avenues. The two schools were located within a block of the eatery.
More formally named White’s Lunch or White Bros., the business was most often referred to as just “The Stand.”
Initially, it offered burgers and other sandwiches at a walk-up window.
“White’s was the first hamburger stand in the community,” recalled Leslie White, who operated the business from 1943 until it closed in 1963.
In a short history of the business that he wrote upon his retirement, White noted that his father, Alpha G. White, bought the restaurant for $300 in 1919 from a man named Thompson.
The building was a narrow wooden structure that “reminded you of an upright piano shipping box used at that time. Mr. Thompson had a place to nap under the lowered door which became a serving shelf when opened.”
Alpha White’s purchase of the hamburger stand was the result of an injury that had made him unable to work at his previous occupation as a deliveryman for the Kankakee Ice, Feed & Fuel Company.
In the 1920s, a hamburger at White’s cost a nickel (by the 1940s, the price had risen to 15 cents).
“The meat was two-ounce-size patties and with the trimmings they were good. Nothing like a grill for cooking hamburgers,” recalled Leslie White.
Alpha White’s first employee at The Stand was Janet Hart; a decade later, she became his partner in both marriage and the business.
Also partners in the early days of the business were Alpha White’s brother, James, and his wife, Eva.
At that time, the business was known as White Bros.; it was later renamed White’s Lunch.
“The Stand had many employees on a full- or part-time basis. The pay was small and the hours long (until 1943, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.; then 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.),” noted the younger White. “It was once said, ‘She worked for White’s’ and the response was ‘Who didn’t?’”
During the nearly 45 years that the building at 348 E. Station St. was occupied by White’s, it underwent a number of changes: at least three additions and several different facades.
In 1945, it reached its present form, with large plate-glass windows flanking the front door.
In his history, Leslie White did not note when the restaurant added indoor seating for customers.
By 1945, however, White’s had a seating capacity of 65.
“(It) was a stopping-off place for the high school teams after games ... (and was) busy and noisy,” he recalled. “The Stand served the school children from Departmental, Central and St. Pat’s, along with the working people. On First Friday when St. Patrick’s observed Communion, the extra order for donuts and long johns was 70 dozens (840). The children came in three waves, each group younger and noisier than the other.”
Since the restaurant’s customer base was students and workers in downtown businesses, it closed on Sundays and holidays.
Monday through Saturday, however, White’s served breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The breakfast menu was extensive (and by today’s standards, inexpensive), offering French toast, wheat cakes, eggs, meats (ham, bacon or pork sausage), hot or cold cereals and coffee, tea, milk or orange juice. A hearty breakfast of French toast (three slices) and coffee cost 25 cents; a side order of bacon or pork sausage would add 15 cents to the bill.
During its years of operation by the White family, The Stand remained profitable, except for one year during the Depression (1938, when there was a loss of less than $400).
The start of the government-subsidized school lunch program in 1954 had a major effect on the business.
“(It) reduced the business considerably,” wrote Leslie White, “profits dropped and never recovered. The children could buy 1/2 pint of milk for 2 cents that cost us 6 cents.”
Even when times were tough, “White’s served everyone who asked for food. Charity cases were seated and served the same as other customers,” recalled Leslie White. “Few women ever asked for food, although whole families were served as they traveled through Kankakee.”
Generosity wasn’t extended only to the needy — White’s history of the restaurant included a handwritten 1962 note from Kankakee teenager Nan Colthurst:
“Last Saturday I went sledding with four other girls. Afterward, we stopped at your restaurant for hot cocoa. At the time, we didn’t realize we had ordered more than we could afford. The girls and I want to thank you for your kindness and also for the candy.”
A year later, in February 1963, the restaurant served its last meal.
“So one of the old-time establishments in the community came to a close,” concluded White’s history, “gone but not forgotten. Forty-five years serving the public for which the Whites were grateful.”
