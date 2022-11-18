...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 4 ft. For the Gale Watch, west winds to
35 kt and significant waves to 5 ft possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.
For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
Village of Bourbonnais officials kicked off the Community Campus project Wednesday with the groundbreaking ceremony for the $18.5 million project.
BOURBONNAIS — With the toss of four shovelfuls of grass and dirt Wednesday, Bourbonnais village officials embarked on the construction phase of the Community Campus.
The present met the future at Robert Goselin Park, which will be transformed into what is called Village Green.
The place will feature a two-side stage, lawn seating, a splash pad and an improved Safety Town for children.
It will be a place for not only village residents to enjoy but visitors from Kankakee County and places further away.
“We are breaking ground for the future of Bourbonnais and the region,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said during his opening remarks to the 30 people who attended the groundbreaking ceremony.
Coming attraction
Not even a frigid, windy, snowy day could dampen the enthusiasm.
“I'm super excited about moving into the next phase (construction) of this project and the dream of the Village Green is being completed as one phase for the community and region to enjoy," Laurie Cyr, assistant village administrator, said.
“In 84 weeks, we will be standing on the stage for the 2024 Friendship Festival. It will be here before we know it.”
Cyr has been heavily involved with the project.
It included an online survey for residents to tell officials what they would like to see. Then there was the open house where The Lakota Group offered ideas from other projects they had designed and fit the responses from the online survey.
Next were the conceptual designs officials looked over and gave their input on.
In all, more than 3,000 people offered insight, opinions and ideas, Schore pointed out in his remarks.
Scott Freres, president of The Lakota Group, said these types of projects definitely need community involvement.
“You don't do community projects anymore unless you invite the community in from Day One, and carry it all the way through," Freres said.
“If not, people are going to form coalitions against you and then create their own information. You got to stay with it and you got to bring people in from Day One. This is a great example.
“They have been here all the way. There are no bells and whistles. This is what we said we were going to do. This is what we put into it. This is what it is going to cost.”
Friendly confines
Goselin Park was dedicated May 24, 1987, in honor of a Bourbonnais resident who died serving his country during the Vietnam War.
It has been the home to the annual Friendship Festival held each June.
While the stage will not be ready for the 2023 festival, village officials are hopeful a part of the campus will be ready.
Regardless, building the facility gives the area another venue to enjoy for future generations, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said.
“While many may not agree with this project, it allows for the community leaders to provide community-based opportunities not for today but for the future,” Keener said as he looked around the site while people retreated back into the warmth of the Municipal Center.
“Places where future children, parents and grandparents can create memories. It was once said, ‘If you build it, they will come.’”
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
