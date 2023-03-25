YIR: Bourbonnais Community Campus

The Village of Bourbonnais provided renderings of the final plans for the Community Campus, including an overall bird’s-eye view.

 Courtesy of village of Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — In November, Bourbonnais village officials embarked on the construction phase of the Community Campus.

The present met the future at Robert Goselin Park, which will be transformed into what is called Village Green.

The place will feature a two-side stage, lawn seating, a splash pad and an improved Safety Town for children.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

