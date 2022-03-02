BRADLEY — If all goes as planned, there could be two retail marijuana stores in Bradley — and the two sites would be separated by less than 2 miles.
At Tuesday’s Bradley Planning Board meeting, commissioners approved a second special use permit by a 5-1 vote to allow for an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 1300 Locke Drive, the former location of The Salvation Army Thrift Store and prior to that, an Aldi grocery store.
Commissioner Mike Dauphin cast the lone “no” vote.
The Salvation Army location has been closed since May 2020.
While the building is approximately 17,000 square feet, the proposed dispensary would comprise roughly 8,400 square feet. The property has been owned by PSI Inc., a Kankakee-based construction company, for the past 18 months.
The remaining portion of the building would still be available for lease.
The Bradley Village Board must also approve the special use permit. The matter is expected to be on the board’s agenda at its March 14 meeting.
Deer Park Partners LLC of Highland Park is the entity behind the development. Mike Phillips, 36, of Highland Park, the principal of Deer Park, said after the vote it is his goal to have the site in operation before the end of 2022. This would be the first dispensary for Phillips.
Deer Park would enter into a long-term lease with the property owner and licensing from the state is not needed.
He said an estimated $1 million will be invested into the location in accordance with the stringent security measures set forth by the state.
“This is a great location. ... It spoke to me,” he said. “This is ideal.”
He said 20-30 full-time jobs would be created to operate the location. Marijuana purchasers must be at least 21 years old.
The location is expected to have between 125-250 customers per day, according to Phillips. The location would be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Phillips said he did not look at other locations here. He said once he saw the site, he felt this was the spot to invest in.
“Bradley has a nice hometown feel,” he said. “I feel welcomed here. I want to make this stand out in the community. I want to make this right.”
As with other locations, per state law, the product will not be within view of the customer. Customers view descriptions of the product and then place an order. The marijuana is held in a secure location — most often a vault — and it is then brought out to the customer in a sealed container. Consumption is not allowed at the site nor in the parking lot.
All locations on the property, including the parking lot, will be under camera surveillance. Loitering in the parking lot will not be permitted, noted Daniel Farrell, managing partner of Silver Star Protection Group of Chicago, which is developing the security plan for the site.
The potential development was not welcomed by all. In a letter submitted to the planning board from the Grand Rapids, Mich., law firm of Miller Johnson, which represents Gordon Food Services, 1350 Locke Drive, spoke against the project.
In short, the retailer believes the dispensary is not necessary for the public convenience and that the development “would be out of character for the surrounding neighborhood” which includes other retail, restaurants and vehicle dealerships.
The retailer believes a marijuana-selling business would negatively impact neighboring property values.
In mid-September, the Bradley Village Board approved a special use permit for a Round Lake Beach, Ill.-based GRD Illinois LLC to develop a retail marijuana site in the former Pier 1 Import store immediately west of the Northfield Square mall.
While construction has been underway there, GRD is waiting on the state for its permit on final build-out of the location.
