KANKAKEE — A candidates’ forum for Illinois’ 79th District House seat and the state senate’s 40th District seat will be held Tuesday in the fourth floor community room of the Kankakee Public Library.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. and the public is welcomed. The department is being hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.

The 40th District debate will start the evening as Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce, of Essex, is slated to discuss the issues with Republican candidate Phil Nagel.

