BOURBONNAIS — Dominic D’Andrea, 7, started a movement with his piggy bank last Wednesday, and so much has changed for his family in just one week.

Last week, his mom, Jaclyn D’Andrea, was explaining the devastation Hurricane Ian was causing in Florida to her kids as she dropped her daughter, Peyton, off at school, with Dominic peppering her with “a million and one” questions.

Today, she drove out in the wee hours of the morning with a 26-foot truck full of supplies and food to provide relief in Fort Myers, Fla., and two semitractor-trailers to follow close behind.

@jax.dandrea #floridastrong #hurricaneian2022 #helpingothers #raisingkidsbelike #donate #supporting #hurricaneiansupport #upliftingothers #dedicationfromachild #givingbackmovement ♬ original sound - Jaclyn D'Andrea

