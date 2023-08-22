Watseka shooting
The Watseka Police and Fire Departments secure the scene of a shooting that injured multiple people Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of West North Street. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident and the shooter is in police custody, according to a news release from the Watseka Police Department. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

WATSEKA — Bond was set at $7 million Friday for a Kankakee man accused of killing his estranged wife and another man while seriously wounding a third person last week in Watseka.

Scott E. Peterson, 44, was charged by the Iroquois State’s Attorney’s Office with four counts of first-degree murder, according to Iroquois County court records.

His next court date is Wednesday.

