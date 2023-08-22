The Watseka Police and Fire Departments secure the scene of a shooting that injured multiple people Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of West North Street. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident and the shooter is in police custody, according to a news release from the Watseka Police Department.
WATSEKA — Bond was set at $7 million Friday for a Kankakee man accused of killing his estranged wife and another man while seriously wounding a third person last week in Watseka.
Scott E. Peterson, 44, was charged by the Iroquois State’s Attorney’s Office with four counts of first-degree murder, according to Iroquois County court records.
His next court date is Wednesday.
Peterson is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Amanda Peterson and 38-year-old Joseph Robinson.
Scott Peterson and Amanda Peterson were a separated couple, according to Illinois State Police.
According to court records, Amanda Peterson was granted an emergency order of protection against her estranged husband.
The records do not indicate if police were able to serve the order to Scott Peterson.
The next court date for the order of protection was Aug. 18, the day after the shooting, according to court records.
Watseka Police found the victims dead in a residence in the 300 block of West North Street, according to ISP Division of Criminal Investigation.
A 21-year-old man was also located with gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to the release. He sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.
Watseka police took Peterson into custody immediately after the incident, the release said.
No further information will be released at this time