MANTENO — A vacant 576,000-square-foot warehouse in Manteno has found a new occupant and the company is seeking 600 workers.
It appears the location will house the packaging and distribution of supplies connected to COVID-19 pandemic.
McKesson Corp., an Irving, Texas-based company, has signed a lease with property owner Cardinal Real Estate of Sherman Oaks, Calif. McKesson is advertising for 600 warehouse workers — specifically material handlers and machine operators — with pay at $17.45 per hour, including benefits.
An email from the Journal to McKesson seeking further information on the lease and the location was not returned Tuesday afternoon.
McKesson has been involved with government contract work. It has worked previously with the Centers for Disease Control in response to the H1N1 pandemic.
The company announced in mid-August it was expanding its existing partnership with the CDC, which started in 2016 with the CDC’s Vaccines for Children program. The company has an option for distribution of vaccines in the event of future pandemics.
To support the United States government’s Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the company, through its centralized distribution network, will be involved with the movement of COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supplies needed to administer vaccines.
McKesson has signed what is believed to be a two- or three-year lease for the Manteno property, with options for further years. The company also operates sites in Aurora and Romeoville.
