CHEBANSE — Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is sponsoring the 5th Annual Hope for the Holiday Craft Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, 190 Concordia Drive, Chebanse. This event hosts more than 30 local artists and crafters. Lunch will be available.
Proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Carol Baron, Annette Hoggins, Marilyn Huizenga and Duane Wolfe formed Caleb’s Prayer team and pledged $12,000 to St. Jude’s. They will also be participating in St. Jude’s marathon weekend on Dec. 4.
