As the community continues to show its support for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey, an upcoming event features another way to honor two of Bradley’s finest.
Set for Sunday, May 22 at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais, the “I Got Your Six” 5K — spearheaded by Chris James, of Bradley, and Bradley Officer Brandon Jensen — will raise funds to create law enforcement scholarships, specific to Kankakee Community College, in the names of Rittmanic and Bailey.
“It’s perfect having a scholarship in their names so they can set the foundation for the people that’ll come up behind them,” said Jensen, who spoke to his co-workers’ work ethic.
Rittmanic, he explained, had spent several years heading up Bradley PD’s field training program which educates and prepares new officers.
“She was always one of those people trying to get you to research and train,” Jensen said, sharing that Rittmanic would give her shift co-workers books on law updates for Christmas.
“She always wanted you to be prepared,” he said.
Rittmanic had attended KCC to study law enforcement, so the scholarship concept is full-circle.
“To me, that was just the no-brainer kickoff of what cause we could go toward — to training and educating,” the officer said of the 5K’s purpose.
Jensen worked with Bailey for a while on midnight shifts and recalls, “He was one of those new officers that it just clicked with [him] quickly.”
“He demonstrated confidence and the ability to handle himself in situations, make good decisions and stay calm,” Jensen continued, noting that this is something that typically takes a while to resonate with new officers.
Jensen said he views that as a product of a good education and a good field training program led by Rittmanic.
“The way he treated and socialized with people that we deal with just made our job easier when dealing with the community,” Jensen said.
On the subject of community, the event organizers spoke to the support and generosity shown to them by local residents and businesses.
“The community has been just amazing,” James said.
Preparing to run
As of Thursday afternoon, the race stood at 637 registrants, and organizers have raised close to $95,000. From registrations alone, nearly $26,000 has been raised.
The event will be capped at 1,000 participants, and they’ve already reached the capacity of canine participants. Fifty dogs will participate with their owners.
“That’s a tribute to Marlene,” Jensen said. “She and Lyn [Stua, Marlene’s wife] are dog fanatics! They love their dogs.”
Another way the event is honoring the officers is through their badge numbers.
Because 514 was Rittmanic’s badge number, organizers honored the 514th registrant by presenting them with a Challenge Coin that was made by the Bradley Police Department.
When the 547th registrant signed up, they received a “Tyler Strong” hat in honor of Bailey’s badge number.
In order to secure a title sponsor, 5Ks generally will present a sponsorship package to a number of businesses in the hopes that one will say yes. In I Got Your Six’s case, AN Webber, Inc. asked if it could be the title sponsor.
“That just goes to show the willingness and the camaraderie of the community,” James said, sharing that other businesses have followed suit.
Jensen added that many local businesses are wanting to be involved, as well, saying “it says a lot about our community.”
Scholarships
The organizers explained that the scholarships are another way to support police and bring awareness to the tragedy of the Dec. 29 shooting that killed Rittmanic and severely wounded Bailey. Additionally, the scholarships reinvest in the Kankakee County community for law enforcement and for the future.
Next week, James and Jensen will be meeting with KCC and families of the officers to plan how to create and distribute the scholarships. Details of their decision will be determined closer to the race date.
