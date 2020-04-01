KANKAKEE — Five more confirmed cases of the coronavirus were announced Wednesday afternoon by the Kankakee County Health Department.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 57.
The new cases are two men in their 50s and 70s and two women, both in their 60s.
Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced Wednesday afternoon that known cases of the new coronavirus jumped by 986 cases, including 42 more death. The total known statewide case count is at 6,980 and the number of deaths is 141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!