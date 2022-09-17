5 photos from parades of Christmas past Daily Journal staff report Sep 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 A balloon float of a dog travels down the street during the 1941 Christmas Parade in Kankakee. Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive A train float carrying Santa Claus travels through downtown Kankakee during the 1941 Christmas Parade. Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive Balloon floats are pulled past a Kankakee storefront during the 1946 Christmas Parade. Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive Santa's float travels through downtown Kankakee during the 1962 Christmas Parade. Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive A Humpty Dumpty parade float travels through Kankakee during the 1962 Christmas Parade. Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Journal staff reportIt was announced earlier this week a Christmas parade could be returning to the city of Kankakee after nearly 30 years. The last parade was in 1993 and ran for decades before.Led by Kankakee 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak, plans are in the works for an 11-block City of Kankakee Christmas Parade. The event is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10.Jack Klasey and the Kankakee County Museum dug up photos of past Christmas parades in Kankakee. Here are five archive photos from 1941-62. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesBradley police shooting suspect back in courtFederal inmate housed at Kankakee County jail diesArrest made in July 2021 homicide of teenKankakee schools assistant superintendent of curriculum resignsKankakee police arrest man on home repair fraud chargesUPDATE: Authorities apprehend Iroquois County fugitiveKHS student accused in shooting incident expelled for one yearPolice searching for suspect in Iroquois CountyKankakee man charged in 2014 homicide caseKankakee Estival Festival to rock weekend Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
