Daily Journal staff report

It was announced earlier this week a Christmas parade could be returning to the city of Kankakee after nearly 30 years. The last parade was in 1993 and ran for decades before.

Led by Kankakee 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak, plans are in the works for an 11-block City of Kankakee Christmas Parade. The event is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

