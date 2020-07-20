Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Forty staff members at Shapiro Developmental Center are off work due to COVID-19 symptoms or exposure, including exposure outside of the center.
The announcement was made in a joint press release issued by Illinois Department of Human Services, Kankakee County Health Department, AFSCME Council 31 and Illinois Nurses Association.
“After two months without new cases, due to the vigilance and safety precautions of the staff, there has been an outbreak at Shapiro, with 19 residents and 13 staff testing positive since June 25,” according to the release.
“The new spike in cases is deeply troubling. We care about and hope for a quick and full recovery for everyone that has tested positive.”
Shapiro was a hot spot for coronavirus cases in April when more than 25 staff and nearly 80 residents tested positive. The facility, which offers assistance to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has a 1,195-person staff that cares for 478 residents, according to data from the time of the first outbreak.
In April, the facility’s cases accounted for 42 percent of Kankakee County’s total confirmed cases. Medical personnel from the Illinois National Guard were assigned to assist at the facility as efforts got underway to contain the spread.
Now, new cases began to be discovered through additional testing, Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis said.
“We must continue to stress COVID-19 is still very much active and present in our community, many are asymptomatic and we all must be vigilant in wearing masks to protect those around us, washing our hands and watching our distance and avoiding the big groups and those who don’t practice social distancing,” Bevis said.
