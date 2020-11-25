KANKAKEE — Most everyone agrees Kankakee’s downtown area is on the upswing.
There has been significant investment — both public and private within the past 12 months — and it shows.
But most everyone would also agree there is a long road yet to travel to get the city’s downtown district in the place most want it.
In that regard, at the Kankakee Development Corporation’s recent annual luncheon, leadership rolled out four goals in the downtown’s strategic plan needed to bring even greater accomplishment to the downtown region.
The goals:
Goal A: Build a strong downtown community for both commercial and residential occupants.
Goal B: Attract more people into downtown for a vibrant and urban experience.
Goal C: Push for infrastructure that bolsters downtown’s role as an area hub.
Goal D: Enhance KDC’s effectiveness through internal improvements.
Following the meeting, KDC President Brad Kuntz explained each goal is more detail.
He said a large piece of Goal A is attracting a residential component to the downtown.
“There is a demand in our county for additional housing units and we believe downtown could be a place for filling some of that demand. There is a historic feel to our downtown. There are businesses coming here and that goes hand in hand with residential growth. If we can grow residentially, we grow commercially,” Kuntz explained.
Kuntz said there are three requirements for downtown housing: livability, walkability and workability. He said he believes those three facets are being put in place and just as importantly, there are investors interested in this concept.
“Developers are ready to move on this. There is interest in both new development and in rehabbing old structures,” he said.
Kuntz pointed to the potential of vacant structures such as former Turk Furniture property in the 100 block of the North Schuyler Avenue and the vacant former Midland States Bank property, in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue, as properties attracting interest.
“Everyone I’ve spoken with loves the idea of downtown living. There are people looking at downsizing their residential needs, people who more simple living. Kankakee really has the bones to do what other smaller towns has done with this concept,” he said. “Downtown Kankakee is an appealing place for this to happen.”
Regarding attracting people to downtown for events and shopping/dining, Kuntz said the KDC is focused on initiating more “small-business events.”
“We have to support small business as much as we can,” he said. He noted the pandemic has made portions of the public think more about where they spend their retail dollars and that has helped small businesses.
He believes the downtown can also capture more dining customers with sidewalk dining and other touches with makes the downtown unique.
“I’ve always believed that Kankakee’s ace in the hole is its well-defined downtown,” he said.
Concerning infrastructure, he said the KDC, which was formed 57 years ago for the purpose of creating downtown parking, doesn’t have deep pockets. Its role is one for advocating.
Infrastructure developments, he noted, will be driven by the city, such as the streetscape redevelopment project regarding the three block within North and South Schuyler.
Finally, he said, the KDC needs to get its message out in a better fashion as to what the organization is and what it can help accomplish.
He said the organization offers an grant program for small-scale property improvements, is involved with the Events Partnership comprised of the city governments, the Kankakee Public Library and the KDC, and sponsors the popular Farmers Market.
The KDC boundaries encompasses 16 blocks within the downtown region. While this area has been the same for many years, Kuntz said there has been talk of expanding the district so more property owners can be involved in the area.
